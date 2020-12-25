In winter, fog is common in North India. But in recent years, the eastern and western parts of the country have also seen a lot of change in the duration and conditions of the fog, due to which many challenging situations emerge. Normal life is also affected during the haze season. It also has a profound impact on rail operations. Trains are also affected due to low visibility. In order to deal with these situations, several measures are taken like banning the speed limit of trains in the fog affected areas.Trains arrive late to their destination due to fog, and return trains for more delayed trains are often diverted or canceled at the changed times. General Manager of Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal informed the media at the New Delhi Railway Station today about the preparations made to tackle the problem of fog.

Difficulties due to fog

Gangal said that the regular arrival / departure of rakes is not possible due to late running of trains. The shortage of crew leads to an increase in working hours due to road disruptions and slow speed of trains. Due to this, the schedules of trains, plans to be installed on their platforms, their maintenance time in washing line premises have an impact. At the same time, catering facilities are affected and there is increased rush of passengers waiting on the platforms of major rail terminals. Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the fog during the past years, the railway operations plan has been prepared by Northern Railway.

Passenger facility

He said that trains departing more than one hour late will be notified to the passengers through SMS on their registered mobiles. Even after the normal working period, provision has been made to open catering stalls on the platforms for a long time. Additional personnel of Railway Protection Force will be deployed at stations to deal with congestion management and security matters.

Security arrangements

During the winter season, continuous monitoring will be done by increasing patrolling on the railway lines. GPS-based hand-held equipment has been provided to the personnel patrolling the railway track so that they can immediately report any accidental incident to the nearest stations on both sides. A fog-safety device is provided in all engines. The driver can receive audio-visual information of the incoming signal in the event of reduced visibility. The signaling system of all modified automatic signaling units connected to GPS network has been upgraded.

The crew will get full chance to rest

Sighting boards, level crossing boards, fog signal checkpoints, etc. have been improved with glossy paint. Lime marking is done along the rail tracks. This gives information about the signals and boards coming when visibility is reduced during fog. Engines / drivers / link rakes are planned during the fog period to allow the crew enough time to rest. Also, cleanliness of the movable stock will be done properly so that the next train service is possible without delay. Visibility tests are carried out by station masters to check the fog conditions in the station and its surrounding areas. Loco pilots are given special training to deal with low visibility issues. They will control the speed limit of the train with their discretion and understanding according to the situation on the railway tracks.