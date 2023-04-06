Phrase was said during breakfast with journalists. Afterwards, the minister of Secom said that, at the moment, there is no articulation to change the target

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that if the country’s inflation target, currently at 3.25%, is wrong, the solution is to change the target. The statement was made during breakfast with journalists, held at the Planalto Palace.

“If the goal is wrong, the goal is changed. What is not understandable is to imagine that a businessman will borrow money at this interest rate.,” said the president.

The phrase was said in theory when Lula told about a journalistic text that he said he had read. According to him, someone he didn’t know for sure wrote that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, would have said that, for inflation to stay at 3% a year, interest would have to be 20%. Today, they are at 13.75%.

“I don’t know if it was one of you [jornalistas] that I heard a phrase these days that I don’t know if it was said by the president of the BC that to reach the 3% target it would need to have 20% interest. Now, I don’t know if it was true that he said that. But it is, at the very least, an unreasonable thing to say.“, he stated.

There are no public records of this phrase being said by Campos Neto. Lula, later, was questioned again if he intends to change the inflation target. He neither confirmed nor denied the possibility.

“If you have someone who sets a goal that they are not going to achieve, it is like you setting a goal for your life that you know you will not achieve. So don’t set a goal that you will be lying to yourself. I said I wasn’t going to discuss meta because this is a problem with the autonomy of the Central Bank and the Senate, which approved the autonomy of the Central Bank. I’ve had the pleasure of discussing targets, inflation, monetary policy for 8 years. When I had a relationship with the president of the Central Bank. He exercises his autonomy“, he said at the end of the meeting.

According to the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, Lula did not say that he would change the target. He just said there is a possibility.

Meetings with journalists

President Lula’s meeting with journalists this Thursday (6.Apr) is the 3rd since he began his current mandate.

The 1st was on January 12th. He met with reporters who cover the daily life of the Planalto Palace. They are known, in Brasília, as “sectoristas” of the Presidency.

At the time, the main subject was the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, which took place on January 8. 38 journalists were received, including Poder360.

On February 7, Lula received journalists from at least 40 leftist vehicles at the Palace. In PT groups, they are called “independent media”.

In both cases, the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, and the first lady, Janja da Silva, participated.