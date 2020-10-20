The iPhone 12 Pro Max launched by Apple in the past is 6.7 inches and its size is twice that of the first iPhone that came in the market in 2007. It is clear that the demand for large display devices is increasing and companies are realizing this need and are bringing big flagship devices. However, a study has revealed that if this trend continues then in the next 20 years, Apple’s iPhones will be bigger than any full-size keyboard or Macbook.

The growing size of the devices of Apple, Samsung and other big smartphone companies was analyzed by Wrappz, a manufacturer of smartphone accessories. The study reveals that iPhones have grown by about 5 percent every year since their first launch in 2007. If iPhone models like this continue to grow, then the world’s most popular company will launch devices larger than the average size of a woman’s palm by 2021 and a man’s palm by 2024.

IPhone will be one and a half feet?

The study has revealed that by 2040, one and a half feet iPhone will be seen with this trend, whose size will be 17.5 inches. Wrappz said, ‘There have been many changes since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007, from camera quality to improved technology networks. However, the biggest change has been seen in the size of the devices. The same applies to other brands of devices.

Compact phones will be preferred

The first iPhone display that came in the year 2007 was 3.5 inches and in the recently launched iPhone 12 Pro Max, it has a double size 6.7 inch display. About 91 percent of the increase has been in the iPhone size and the average size of the iPhone is increasing by 5 percent every year. However, display size gives better experience to many users, but it is not necessary that larger devices will remain in trend. This is the reason that Apple has also brought the world’s smallest 5G phone iPhone 12 Mini this year.

