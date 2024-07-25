Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino warned on Thursday that if the “political situation” of Venezuela “gets worse” after Sunday’s elections, they must be prepared, because the flow of migrants through Darien, the jungle bordering Colombia used as a migration route, will increase “in the very short term.”

“We are three days away from a solution or a worsening of the situation.” political situation “from Venezuela. I advocate for a democratic solution that respects the will of the people. If that turns out to be the case, I feel that we will have an improvement in the situation, because Venezuela represents 66% of the migrants. That country contributes a significant number of people in transit,” said the Panamanian president at his weekly press conference.

And he explained: “If the situation (in Venezuela after the elections) improves, then it can be deduced that many fewer people will want to risk transiting through that jungle (of Darien). If the political situation worsens, in another scenario, Let’s prepare ourselves because that (the migratory flow) is going to increase in a very short period of time.“.

Colombia is the eighth country with the most migrant arrests in the United States

According to Mulino, the elections this Sunday in the South American country “would already be one of the last chances (opportunities) of Venezuela to open up to a democratic and peaceful world (so) that the people (find the) solution that they consider most appropriate.”

Last Thursday -also in that press conference that he plans to offer every week-, the Panamanian president said that “well-conducted” elections in Venezuela would possibly reduce the migratory flow through the Darien junglesince most of the pedestrians who cross it are from that South American country.

Venezuelan presidential elections 2024 and the Darien jungle

Venezuela will hold elections on July 28, in which ten candidates will participate, including the president. Nicolas Madurowho is seeking re-election, and the main leader of the opposition and traditional polls, Edmundo González Urrutia, replacing the disqualified María Corina Machado.

Panama is trying to reduce migration through this dangerous jungle and since Mulino came to power, several measures have been taken, such as the installation of “perimeter barriers” (barbed fences) in some parts of Darien to close unauthorized crossings and “channel” the flow, in addition to the signing of an agreement with the United States to return by plane migrants who cross this jungle.



So far this year, more than 216,000 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle seeking to reach the United States or Canada in search of better living conditions, while in all of 2023 there were more than 520,000, an unprecedented figure, according to official data from Panama.

