Civil rights and age, only in this way would hateful discrimination be avoided

The regarding individual rights lives one curious dystonia. While those related to sexual orientations are in the spotlight and move the bar higher and higher, the discrimination based on age it is almost ignored. It has recently been disclosed that the England a teacher was first subjected to disciplinary proceedings, then effectively fired for having greeted her pupils by saying “Good morning girls”. Even if it was a female classfour female students felt discriminated against because they considered themselves male.

After all in Great Britain an increasing number of schools are allowing pupils to be identified with a gender other than their biological gender. The trend is not confined to schools but has spread to many countries in different sectors. The way seems traced: to alleviate gender dysphoria, i.e. the discomfort of those who feel of a different sex than their biological one, everyone will be allowed to decide whether to be considered male or female, with the appropriate consequences.

Inexplicably, none of this happens for ageism. The term, coined in 1969 of gerontologist and writer Robert Neil Butler, Pulitzer Prize 1976, indicates precisely the discrimination based on age factors. Although a star like Madonna has recently complained of being the victim of ageist attitudes, due to the criticisms received for having rejuvenated too much thanks to cosmetic surgery, the issue is ignored by the mainstream. Yet many constitutionalists say that ageism is one of the discriminatory forms covered by article three of the Charter.

And, at the European level, in 2010 the Charter of Fundamental Rights has prohibited any discrimination based on age. If the issues related to gender and age are assimilated, then also registry dysphoria, i.e. the malaise one feels about one’s age should be contrasted. Everyone should be identified with the age they feel, regardless of their year of birth. If a 70-year-old feels like a 30-year-old he should be treated as one.

And if an individual wishes to be classified as over 65, he would be entitled to it and could take advantage of the various purchase cards and silver cards, reserved precisely for those who have reached the age of 65. In the United States, some companies no longer ask you to indicate when you were born on your resume. We should go further, deleting, as happens with religious beliefs, the reference to age in any type of document. This is the only way to avoid hateful discrimination. At least in Italy, however, a doubt would arise: should the year of birth indicated in the tax codes be eliminated, or should it be changed according to the age that an individual decides to be?

