“Chicharito” is not banned, he is being part of a boycott. It is the soccer players, his colleagues or colleagues, who have closed “the doors” to him. And neither Martino nor De Luisa has been able to resolve the https://t.co/AUz20qSur1í, impossible to “imagine cool things…”. — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 4, 2022

Chicharito He is still fully committed to returning to the national team if the coaching staff gives him the opportunity, however, as has been said in the past, it is totally erased, it is already something personal against him, without fully knowing the cause of the break , as rumors such as not getting along with their peers or missing the FMF rules are known.

Now, there is a large number of people who support the greatest network breaker in the history of the tricolor, such as Ramon Morales, Serge Dipp, joel sanchezamong others, but their opinion matters little to those in long pants, who are the true patterns of the Aztec combination and are clear that Chicharito will never return to the team.

The @CH14_ will he be the third sacrificed, due to off-field situations at a World Cup?, as were Alfredo Tena, for the shoe brand; or @cuauhtemocb10 because of his enmity with @RicardoLaVolpeG !! – Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) April 4, 2022

It is true that the level of mls is not exactly the best, since some consider her to be a poor performer, however, if she is better than the rest of her forward teammates, she should be given a chance to prove her worth, without forgetting that for a reason she became the highest scorer, having a presence in the last two World Cups.

DOUBLE CHICHARITO? In this way the attacker #LAGalaxy increased his team’s advantage. pic.twitter.com/ESkI6VpXaY – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 4, 2022

In fact, not much is expected from the tricolor coaching staff, since they have forgotten several footballers who are going through a great moment in their careers for continuing to be married to the same as always, since it is not explained how elements such as jonathan orozco, Erick Gutierrez, louis romo, Jesus Gallardo, louis romoamong others, instead of Marcelo Flores, Luca Martinez, Victor Guzman, Kevin Alvarez and Erik Lyrato name a few.