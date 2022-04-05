Once again, Javier Hernández stood out in Major League Soccer by scoring a brace in the 1-3 victory of Los Angeles Galaxy on Portland Timbersbesides, thanks to this he was placed as the Player of the Week 5.
Due to this, comments have once again been made in favor of the striker’s return to the Mexican team, despite having been forgotten by the Argentine Gerardo Martinoalso for the same Mexican Football Federation that by sharing the activity of the Mexicans in their teams through social networks, he deliberately ignores what the galactic player has achieved, but not what his teammates do Julian Araujo and Efrain Alvarez.
Chicharito He is still fully committed to returning to the national team if the coaching staff gives him the opportunity, however, as has been said in the past, it is totally erased, it is already something personal against him, without fully knowing the cause of the break , as rumors such as not getting along with their peers or missing the FMF rules are known.
The reality is that if football and the calls for the national team were fair, the one trained in Chivas would be wearing the green right now, since he registers better numbers than his competition in attack as Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori and Santiago Gimenezwho it seems will be the bets of the daddy for the World Cup Qatar 2022.
Now, there is a large number of people who support the greatest network breaker in the history of the tricolor, such as Ramon Morales, Serge Dipp, joel sanchezamong others, but their opinion matters little to those in long pants, who are the true patterns of the Aztec combination and are clear that Chicharito will never return to the team.
On his way through the CONCACAF Octagonal Final, Mexico he could barely register 17 goals in 14 games, a fairly low amount, in addition, the former Real Madrid player finished last season of the mls with 17 goals in 21 matches, while in the present he has four goals in six duels, numbers that definitively endorse him to be within the Aztec squad.
It is true that the level of mls is not exactly the best, since some consider her to be a poor performer, however, if she is better than the rest of her forward teammates, she should be given a chance to prove her worth, without forgetting that for a reason she became the highest scorer, having a presence in the last two World Cups.
Before the constant request of the people to see the ex of the Man Utd in the next international joust, the daddy He has already come out to give his statements and again stated that there is no veto, since he is within the panorama like the rest of his colleagues, but in the end, he does not finish convincing and that is why he has not been called, something incongruous , although the calls always are in one way or another.
In fact, not much is expected from the tricolor coaching staff, since they have forgotten several footballers who are going through a great moment in their careers for continuing to be married to the same as always, since it is not explained how elements such as jonathan orozco, Erick Gutierrez, louis romo, Jesus Gallardo, louis romoamong others, instead of Marcelo Flores, Luca Martinez, Victor Guzman, Kevin Alvarez and Erik Lyrato name a few.
As I mentioned earlier in another note, Chicharito can stay with the scoring leadership of the mlscould be considered the MVP of the campaign, you can continue to be requested daily by the Aztec fans, but when you are cut from the selection by order of the FMFthere is no other way to return and again everyone is asked, it’s time to forget about the maximum network breaker of the Tricoloreven when we are far from the goal with those chosen by the daddy.
