The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw the most exciting match in the history of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After 20 overs between the two teams, the score was leveled at 176–176 and the match went into a super over. But all the limits of thrill were exceeded when both the teams were able to score 5-5 runs even in the Super Over.

Due to the change in the rules, the second super over was seen after the first super over was tied. However in the second super over, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians and secured two points.

Decision is made based on points table

Last year, the final match played between England and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 was a tie. After the Super Over tie, the team with more boundaries in the match was declared the winner. However, due to the controversy over it, the rule has been changed.

According to the rules of IPL, if the score level is reached between the two teams then the super over is played. Another super over is played when a super over is also tied. The super over will be played until a team becomes the winner.

However, some conditions also apply during the Super Over. According to these conditions, the batsmen who batted in the first super over and the bowler who bowled are not available to bat or bowl in the second super over. In the second super over, the team has to choose new batsmen and bowlers.





IPL 2020: Dhoni will create history as soon as he lands on the ground, will be the first player of the team to do such feat

IPL 2020: Pollard defends team despite defeat, claims this on score