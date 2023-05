Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 02:27



| Updated 02:58h.















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The candidate for Más Región-Verdes-Equo, Helena Vidal (Linares, 1992, social psychologist), still upset by what happened in the electoral debate, defends her ‘green’ proposal and demands respect for the democratic ‘rules of the game’. Otherwise, she warns her, “we are left to see situations like the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers