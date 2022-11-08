Michael Kazin is a professor at Georgetown University, an expert on populism and unions, and editor emeritus of the magazine Dissent, an entire institution of the American left. In 2016, he realized that in the gigantic library of political essays in this country there was no “institutional” history of the Democratic Party, which he defines as “the oldest mass party in the world.” There were, yes, hundreds of books about each and every one of its presidents and first ladies, masterful chronicles of agonizing campaigns, and “many, hundreds of biographies of [Andrew] jackson, [Thomas] Jefferson, the Roosevelts…” “But no attempt to connect all the dots,” she said recently in an interview at a Washington Afghan restaurant. So she got to it. The result is the test What it Takes to Win (What it cost to win, Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, 2022).

Therefore, the question of what the Democratic Party would have needed to win this Tuesday in the mid-term legislative elections, in which the entire Congress and a third of the Senate are renewed, seems obligatory. The polls say that, at a minimum, they will lose control of the lower house. That means that even if they keep Alta, the possibility that the rest of Joe Biden’s term will be written off is very real. “If the Republicans win, they will have done so out of fear and anger. Fear for the economic situation. And rage over issues such as the management of the pandemic, education or critical race theory, ”he says. “Many predictions believe that the Democratic defeat in the House of Representatives will be between 20 and 30 seats. And that, as things stood, is not a victory, but neither is it as catastrophic as the results of 2010, when the difference was 63 seats, or those of 2018, when the Republicans lost by 41 seats.

In the Senate, he thinks the Liberals have it tough, too. “It will depend on the mobilization,” he warns. “Ironically, losing both cameras could be good news. Then Biden (or whoever runs) will be able to run against the Republican Congress in the 2024 campaign, and say to voters, ‘Look, this is what will happen if you vote for them.’ Kazin draws on a historical analogy to elaborate on this idea: “In 1946, Harry Truman, who was the president, had succeeded the hugely popular Franklin Roosevelt. He lost the midterm elections, and that allowed him to win the 1948 presidential elections, against what he called those “Republicans-who-do-nothing” [Do-Nothing-Republicans]. Although it is true that history does not usually repeat itself, sometimes it gives clues”.

The most interesting (“and controversial”, he admits) of his book is the idea of ​​the “invisible thread” that, in victories or defeats, has held the institution together. It is about “moral capitalism”, which runs through the history of the party, since its foundation, by Martin van Buren, who in the essay enjoys a recognition that he has not always had, or the war against Jackson’s banking monopoly, its first president, who knew how to perfect the art of polarization, until the promise of full employment in the Humphrey-Hawkins law, in 1978, with Jimmy Carter in the White House.

“Democrats picked up that thread after the Great Recession of 2008 with Obama,” Kazin writes. Later, Bernie Sanders would run in 2020 promising to “tax the extremely wealthy,” and Biden incorporated into his speech the mantra that he aspires to be the “most union-friendly president in history.” That “moral capitalism” is, according to the author, a transversal concept that combines rights such as private property and success in business with the protection “of the well-being of those employed by others with small or modest means of living.”

How could it be then that, after Obama, the deluge of Donald Trump arrived in 2016 and managed to steal the idea from the working class? “To be exact, we would have to speak of ‘white working class’,” warns Kazin. “Blacks and Latinos have consistently voted Democrat since the 1960s. But with the whites it happened without a doubt. At the end of that decade is when the exodus began, because the Democrats were perceived as the party that cared most about African Americans. In the 1970s, the aspiration for a big government collided with the economy. And they blamed them for the stagflation, which started with the oil crisis of 1973. [El presidente Jimmy] Carter became a kind of symbol of a failed government that had not been able to continue with that kind of Keynesian promise that came from the days of the New Deal. With Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, other cultural issues came into play: many, especially Catholic workers, opposed the Democrats on issues like abortion and gay rights. They were religious and attended church.”

This bleeding of the workers runs parallel in the book to the decline of the unions, until reaching the last chapter, which takes the example of West Virginia, a State that went from being a blue bastion (Democratic) to supporting with 68.5% of the votes for Trump.

The last Democratic presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, on Saturday at a rally in Philadelphia, in support of the party’s candidates in Pennsylvania. Mark Makela (AFP)

Based on teachings like that, the formation is trying in recent years to recover that harmony with the workers, who have come to see it as “the party of the rich.” Hence the insistence of Biden, whom the professor defines as “a terrible speaker” (“after fifty years in politics, he should have improved on that,” he adds), with the union alliance.

Kazin, who is already working on his next “labor history” essay, advises taking signs that the United States is experiencing a “union spring” with caution. “It’s a pretty modest renaissance,” he clarifies. “The percentage of affiliation reached its apogee in the fifties, 35%. Since then, it has suffered an inexorable decline. Now there is news that there are Amazon warehouses, like the one in Staten Island, that are unionized, but it’s pretty anecdotal when you think about it. How many? Two hundred workers in a workforce of several hundred thousand?

The best that can be said for the fresher candidates this campaign, from John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) to Tim Ryan (Ohio), is that they “don’t look like Democrats.” “This is a terrible testimony to what voters think of the party,” says Kazin. They identify them with establishment cultural, people with more money and better education who admonish them about, for example, the use of pronouns. Take the case of Latinx [el modo neutro que se prefiere en los círculos progresistas para referirse a la comunidad latina]: it is shown that only 3% agree with this use, and also Hispanic it is also neutral. The same can be said of racism. It is obvious that it is a major issue in this country. But you have to approach it in a way that doesn’t divide the people you want to convince.”

Are Republicans better soldiers in the culture war? “They are very clear about their clientele, which is basically white and Christian, so they can clearly attack certain issues. That is giving them revenue in the short term, but it can be counterproductive in the long term. Young people are not amused by their positions on issues such as transgender rights. This is a trend that has been going on since the 1990s. Right now, your political orientation is defined by how you position yourself on issues like abortion, masks, and vaccines, or the theory of racial criticism.”

The theme of race is fundamental throughout the book. Kazin does not hide the original sin of the Democratic Party, whose first tutelary figure, Jackson, was a “genocide for the Indians”, and which was defined by its defense until the sixties of the twentieth century of white supremacism, supported by a North-American alliance. South among workers, small businessmen and farmers, whose glue was racism against blacks and Asians. Then, they understood that what was needed to win was not that: before 1948, no Democrat conquered the White House without the majority of the white vote; after 1964, none have done so without losing that majority. This course correction, when it came, made the party agglutinate the majority of the female and African-American vote.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to count on the support of Latinos and blacks that they have been counting on in these legislative elections. “With the first ones they have been wrong to consider them as something compact. It is more diverse as a collective than African American, and many do not necessarily see themselves as an oppressed racial group. The blacks, for their part, have been a mainstay in the cities and industrialized areas, but now they are beginning to think that they have not helped them as much as they had been promised. They may not vote Republican, but it is possible that many, especially men, will not participate in these elections, ”he explains.

The historian is the son of Alfred Kazin, a left-wing New York intellectual and literary critic whose autobiographical cycle (A Stroller in New York, Starting Out in the Thirties Y New York Jew) marked a milestone in twentieth-century American memorials. In What It Takes to Win, He also mixes some personal brushstrokes, when he clarifies that his connection with the party dates back to 1960, “when he participated in his first debates at school, with a Republican majority, in favor of Kennedy.” Since then, he has continued to support him campaign after campaign and mutation after mutation.

Today, the party still contains crowds, as in Walt Whitman’s famous quote, one of which is included in the book (another, by critic James Wood, who says that “parties exist to win elections”). The current amalgamation of trends favors strange bedfellows, such as the old moderate from West Virginia, Joe Manchin III, also known as “the most Republican of the Democrats” in Washington, with the most progressive wing, whose best-known face is the congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who considers that she could have a bright future in the party, “if it turns more to the left” (she is not so clear about her options as a candidate outside of New York).

Regarding the upcoming elections, whose campaign opens in a certain way when the legislative polls close, he thinks that Biden would do better not to appear. Propose Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a candidate, who this Tuesday is also seeking her re-election. “I think it is time for the United States to have a female president, and she seems to me with better options than [la vicepresidenta] KamalaHarris”.

