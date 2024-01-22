Minister of Finance is surprised by Arthur Lira's statement about the volume of resources for exemption for the events sector, but said it is possible to adjust the values

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT-SP), responded this Monday (22.jan.2024) to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the total value of tax exemptions for the events sector.

First, Haddad had said on the program “Roda Viva”from the TV Culturathat the total value of exemptions would have to be limited to R$20 billion, citing an agreement that would have been made with Lira at the end of 2022. The president of the Chamber quickly responded, while Haddad was still giving an interview.

Confronted with Lira's phrase (“He who has his mouth says what he wants. He didn't suit me. He agreed R$25 billion with Congress”), Haddad made an expression of astonishment and said: “I didn’t know about this divergence in numbers, because, in my head, it was clear that that was it. And Philip [Carreras] confirmed and even authorized me to reveal our conversation. But again, if that's the problem, it's solved.”.

The deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) is the author of the law of Persian (Emergency Events Sector Resumption Program). The program was created to mitigate losses in the events sector due to the pandemic, which practically decimated companies operating in this sector in 2020 and 2021 – due to restrictions on gatherings.

The minister was informed of the president of the Chamber's reaction by the program's presenter, journalist Vera Magalhães, who read Arthur Lira's statement published by Power360.

Below is the full excerpt from Roda Viva:

Vera Magalhães (TV Cultura): O Power360 is publishing a speech by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, contradicting a little what you [Haddad] said in relation to Perse, which is the program for the events sector. He says the following: “Whoever has his mouth says what he wants. He didn't suit me. He agreed R$25 billion with Congress”. There's about R$5 billion flying around there. What is the reality of that?

Fernando Haddad – I spoke to Congressman Felipe Carreras on the phone today. Today, I spoke to him on the phone. And he was present.

Vera Magalhães (TV Cultura): Remembering the value of R$20 [bilhões]?

Fernando Haddad – Now, that's not what this is about, right? We are not talking about [R$] 20 [bilhões] or [R$] 25 [bilhões]. We are talking about 20 or 100, huh? If you keep 4 years of 25 it will give you 100. So it's crazy. This year Perse gave R$ 17 billion reported by the taxpayer, apart from what may not have been reported to the Federal Revenue. The worst thing in the world is to stay… That's why I said: I don't want to talk about… Because when you wake up you talk to the person who woke up…

Vera Magalhães (TV Cultura): Is that the past agreement, then?

Fernando Haddad – …But today, by coincidence, I had a conversation with Felipe Carreras, who was present. But I didn't know about this divergence in numbers, because, in my head, it was clear that that was it. And Felipe confirmed it and even authorized me to reveal our conversation. But again, if that's the problem, it's solved.

