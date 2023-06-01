The PRI debacle. The PRI in Sinaloa is risking its survival. In a complicated panorama in which it remained after the last election of 2021, today the little that remains can be rescued. But the intervention of the center is complicating the situation to the extent that the PRI militants are demanding a real and effective consultation. Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo they are placed as the “candidates” in the center. as long as Nubia Ramos and Marcos Osuna They are considered as those who represent the feeling of the militancy. But something shady has been seen by many PRI members that some have already begun to speak out because an imposition is not allowed. What they did to Nubia Ramos, former mayor of El Fuerte (they turned off the sound) at the event to register her candidacy, is just the prelude to what they are operating inside the PRI. The message launched by Nubia Ramos is a proclamation so that the Sinaloan PRI militancy is the one who chooses its leaders. And he went straight at the Senator Mario Zamora whom he accused of having his hands in the process. Result The silence of many PRI leaders in Sinaloa is suspicious. And particularly of the PRI deputies in the State Congress.

But if this is happening in the Sinaloan PRI, in the rest of the opposition parties there is a lethargy that is heading towards the political graveyard ahead of the 2024 elections. In Acción Nacional, the state leadership headed by Roxana Rubio is perceived to be stagnant, little active and less combative. Not to mention the PRD. If conditions in these opposition parties continue as is, the 2024 election will be a piece of cake for Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and his Morena party. In this scenario, if the party in government sends any candidate, whether or not he is capable or not popular, he has a chance of easily winning the election. If the opposition doesn’t get its act together now, that will happen.

Everything seems to indicate that the Rector of the UAS Jesús Madueña has already “folded”. And it is not for less with the barrage of complaints against him and the imminent folder in the Attorney General’s Office. Now there is talk of a “consensus” proposal with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. We will have to see how much he yields in regard to the modification in the Organic Law of the UAS.

Life is made up of cycles and you have to understand when one comes to an end and undertake the necessary change. Since 2007, El Debate opened its doors for me. From that day until today, I only have thanks to those who directed and today direct this great Sinaloan newspaper. Time flew by and technological changes kept pace. I had the privilege that Mr. Ildefonso Salido together with the then Director General isabella ramos personally welcomed me by the Director of El Debate Mazatlán. And the excellent relationship and way of working Javier Salido and Andrea MGregorio Medinairanda. To all my thanks. Today we close this page. And we will surely meet again.

We recommend you read: