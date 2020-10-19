Highlights: Police will have to issue summons for Arnab Goswami’s production

Bombay High Court told police on Arnab’s appearance in TRP case

In this case, so far, eight people have been summoned and questioned

Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that if it wants to appear in the Television Rating Point (TRP) case of Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, the crime branch of the Mumbai Police, it should first issue summons to Goswami, as in the case In relation to eight other people.

Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik’s bench said that if any such summons is issued, then Goswami will have to appear before the police and cooperate in the investigation. The court directed the police that the documents related to the investigation of the case should be given in a sealed envelope by November 5 for the court’s observation. The case is also scheduled to be heard on the same day in court.

The court said, “The FIR does not contain complete details. We want to see the documents of the investigation and would like to know what is the investigation from today till the next date of hearing. The court was hearing a petition by Republic TV-owned ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, seeking Goswami’s cancellation of the FIR lodged on 6 October. The petition also sought a direction to transfer the matter to the CBI for a fair and transparent investigation. The petition said that the High Court should stop the investigation and prevent the police from taking any punitive steps against the petitioners while the petition is pending.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, demanded the court to give protection to Goswami from arrest. Salve said, “The police is targeting him (Goswami) and there is a fear that he may be arrested.” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Maharashtra government and police, said that since Goswami is not yet named in the accused in the case, no order can be given to protect him from arrest. Sibal said that police has so far issued summons to eight people and questioned them in connection with the TRP case. He said, “None of these were arrested.”

The bench said that Goswami is not named in the accused, so she cannot give any order like giving him protection or preventing the police from taking any punitive action against him. The court also raised questions as to how far it was appropriate to hold a press conference in such cases by the Mumbai Police or its Commissioner Parambir Singh. Sibbl assured the court, agreeing that the police would not talk to the media in the TRP scam case going forward.