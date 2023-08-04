The most relevant news of recent times, on the civil rights front in Italy, comes from the Veneto, in the disinterest of the parties. And it’s more news in one!

First piece of news: “Gloria”, a terminal cancer patient, has obtained medical help for voluntary death from the Veneto Region. Followed by Filomena Gallo, assisted by the doctor Mario Riccio, she received the lethal substance and the necessary devices from the health service. It had never happened before (in the Marches, Federico Carboni and the Luca Coscioni association had to proceed not “with”, but “against” the Region).

Second piece of news: the Veneto health service has considered the chemotherapy to which “Gloria” was subjected to as a “life support treatment”, an indispensable condition for legally obtaining “assisted suicide”, thereby opening up the possibility of using the help to die also for terminally ill cancer patients (who in the Netherlands represent two thirds of the pathologies for which euthanasia is accessed). It had never happened before.

Third piece of news: everything happened in the Region presided over by a member of the League, Luca Zaia; the League, through the mouth of Salvini, is one of the parties most hostile to euthanasia, but Zaia guaranteed that no obstacle and no obstruction would boycott the rules established by the Constitutional Court in the sentence on my civil disobedience in the DJ Fabo case. It had never happened before.

Fourth piece of news: no party leader intervened. Not Salvini, to call “his” governor to order. Not Meloni or Tajani, to argue against the Northern League ally and to please the Vatican and the clerical electorate (too small to be useful?). But not even Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte have uttered a word.

An opportunity presented itself to exploit the divisions of the majority on a popular issue; to demonstrate that even with a prohibitionist national government, the Regions can do a lot, by relaunching the “Liberi Subito” campaign of the Luca Coscioni association throughout Italy, to have certain times and procedures in the application of “assisted suicide” at the regional level . And instead? All silent and silent. And we wish we could say it’s never happened before, but we’d be lying.

In the country of daily controversies about nothing, the “Liberi Subito” campaign is an opportunity to be able to discuss something concrete, that is, how to govern an increasingly significant social reality, where the fences of parties and coalitions do not count but the ability to listen to the needs of people, especially those who suffer.