If it doesn’t work now, then Jan Willem Erisman, professor of environment and sustainability in Leiden, won’t know either. Since he has been researching nitrogen for about 35 years, the government has struggled with the abundance of this chemical element, which is bad for nature and the animals that live in it. But now there is an agriculture minister, a nitrogen minister and 25 billion euros to avert the nitrogen crisis.

The Netherlands ended up in that crisis in 2019 after the Council of State ruled that too little had been done to reduce nitrogen precipitation. If the latest steps taken by the new cabinet are not sufficient, Erisman says: “Then I will stop.”

Erisman gave his first inaugural lecture twelve years ago at the Free University in Amsterdam, on nitrogen. Last Friday, the professor gave his second lecture, this time at Leiden University.

The room was practically empty. Erismans’ youngest daughter was at home with corona. His partner and other daughter were present. He insisted that the inaugural lecture continue, he says, because the subject is important and because it fell shortly after the presentation of the coalition agreement.

That document is full of sharp targets for climate and nitrogen, says Erisman on the phone, a day before his inaugural lecture. He sums up: 60 percent fewer greenhouse gases in 2030 than in 1990; halving nitrogen emissions in 2030 compared to 2019. And water quality in the Netherlands must comply with European guidelines everywhere in five years’ time.

Big plans, huge tasks. For the entire environmental operation, 60 billion euros will be earmarked until 2035, of which 25 billion is specifically for nitrogen reduction. Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) now calculate the nitrogen targets for each province, after which the provinces draw up a plan on how they will achieve those targets. The government makes money available from the nitrogen fund.

How the money is spent is generally known. The two most important cost items: buying out (sometimes forced) farms (more than 7 billion euros) and turning farmland into natural land. Furthermore: 2.5 billion for ‘nature-inclusive’ agriculture. That money goes to farmers who keep fewer animals and therefore have less of a burden on the soil and the environment. Finally, there is more than 1 billion for technological solutions.

Reconsider export position

You don’t have to rely on technological solutions, says Erisman. Take a machine that reduces nitrogen emissions in stables. Farmers are very confident in it, but the machine only reduces ammonia emissions and does nothing about greenhouse gases. Metal strips with holes are then placed over the slatted floors of stables, through which urine seeps away to a storage. A robot pushes the manure into another cellar. According to Erisman, this leads to less nitrogen emissions in the barn. But if the system is not properly maintained, Erisman says, the results will be disappointing.

Also read: With the nitrogen fund of 25 billion, the provinces can fix it up



Erisman is an outspoken advocate of the regional approach envisaged by the central government. You have to set goals for each area, he says. Start with places where emissions are high, such as the sandy soils in Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe and North Brabant and in the Gelderse Vallei (close to the Veluwe). These regions are, according to research that Erisman did earlier for the ministry – half of the nitrogen precipitation on nature reserves comes from agriculture.

According to Erisman, Dutch agriculture should place much less emphasis on high production in the coming years. The Netherlands is the second largest agricultural exporter in the world after the United States: the export of meat, dairy and animal feed is about 7.5 percent. According to Erisman, the Netherlands should reconsider that position.

Erisman expects a division in agriculture: on the one hand he sees a small group of large farms producing for export, on the other a large group of small farmers who produce less and also do ‘landscape management’. These farmers ensure that the landscape is beautiful and that plants, flowers and shrubs grow better. Take the Maasheggen area, says Erisman. If you make farmers responsible for the maintenance of that area along the Maas in Brabant, nature and biodiversity there will benefit.

Jan Willem Erisman.

Photo Dieuwertje Bravenboer



The farmer as gardener? Why not, says Erisman. “He provides food and the land.” And according to him, farmers are tired of the ‘rat race’, in which they have to produce more and more at lower prices. If farmers are paid fairly for landscape maintenance, they are willing, he says.

Threats

The government’s intended approach also has risks, he says. With five ministers involved (Agriculture, Housing, Economic Affairs and Climate, Infrastructure and Water Management), ‘political scheming’ cannot be ruled out. The required coordination will delay the approach to nitrogen in any case. He finds it a pity that the new cabinet has not appointed a ‘landscape commissioner’, as advised former agriculture minister Cees Veerman. The independent landscape commissioner stands outside the political game and checks independently of other interests whether the objectives are achieved. Another danger: the approach may turn out to be too ‘non-committal’. If farmers do not adapt their business practices within the goals, Erisman says there must be a “plan B”: “large-scale buyout, expropriation, or if necessary the withdrawal of the permits”.

The country lawyer already called the withdrawal of permits at the end of 2021 in an advice to the Ministry of LNV “inevitable” to solve the nitrogen crisis. This was followed by fierce resistance from farmers and their representatives.

Erisman finds it striking that only a quarter of the 25 billion euros goes to structural measures. He mentions his hobbyhorse, which often appears in interviews: the farmers on Schiermonnikoog. Seven years ago, Erisman supervised a group of dairy farmers on ‘Schier’, who had to reduce their nitrogen emissions by 20 percent. They were allowed to make their own plan for this, but if this was not good enough, the province would buy out one company and turn thirty hectares of farmland into nature. The farmers jointly disposed of 30 percent of their cows, and received compensation for this. Result: the nitrogen reduction was twice as great as expected. Erisman means by this: farmers who want to continue farming can come up with very good solutions themselves. The farmers on Schiermonnikoog have also started making cheese themselves. “Fine cheese!” says Erisman.