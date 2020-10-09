The temperature rose, a stuffy nose, began to sore throat. First thought: suddenly it’s a coronavirus?

– It is necessary to analyze the flora from the nasopharynx by PCR, – explains Head of the Department of Otolaryngology, Kiev City Clinical Hospital No. 9, Candidate of Medical Sciences Bogdan Bil… – The family doctor will appoint him. The patient himself should be alerted by the loss of smell, a decrease in taste.

– How to deal with a cold?

– Many consider a runny nose to be a frivolous problem: they say, heal – do not heal, but it will go away. But if rhinitis is ignored or treated incorrectly, it can lead to sinusitis, otitis media and other complications. The air passing through the nose is freed from dust particles and microbes, warms up, moistens. Thus, it prevents inflammation of the throat and ear, respiratory tract.

Vasoconstrictor drops will help to breathe through the nose. But they cannot be buried for more than five (maximum – seven) days. If the drops are used for a long time and often, then it is possible to provoke pathological changes in the mucous membrane, to cause vascular disorders, up to an increase in blood pressure. For patients suffering from hypertension, we often recommend a “child” dose of vasoconstrictor drops.

– Is nasal rinsing helpful?

– Only with a viral infection to clear the mucous membrane. Today there are many sprays that flush the nasal cavity well under pressure. They are appropriate when there is inflammation. But if the mucous membrane dries up, washing can increase its dryness and even cause swelling. To moisturize the nasal cavity, soften the crusts, you can use an oil solution of vitamins A and E.

– What is the difference between an allergic rhinitis and a common rhinitis?

– Allergic rhinitis occurs in response to an allergen and manifests itself as a clear, watery discharge. The nose itches, sneezing occurs, but the temperature does not rise.



What to do if the nose is constantly stuffy? How is sinusitis treated? Why is untreated sore throat dangerous? To these and other questions from our readers on Monday, October 12, from 13:00 to 14:00 during the direct line "FACTS" the otolaryngologist, candidate of medical sciences, will answer Bogdan Nazarovich Biel…

