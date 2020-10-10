Highlights: Due to ‘Stop Rail’ demonstration, the supply of coal to the thermal power plants of the state was badly affected.

Manpreet Singh Badal has appealed to the farmers organizations to relax the movement so that the movement of goods trains can take place

Goods trains are unable to run due to the indefinite ‘rail stop’ movement in Punjab

Chandigarh

The supply of coal to the state’s thermal power plants has been severely affected due to the ongoing ‘rail stop’ demonstration in protest against the agricultural laws in Punjab. Officials gave information about this on Saturday. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has appealed to the farmer organizations protesting against the three new agricultural laws to relax the movement so that the movement of goods trains can take place.

Manpreet Singh Badal said, “If the goods trains do not start moving then I am afraid that there may be a power cut and the power supply may be completely disrupted in the state.” Freight trains are unable to run due to the indefinite ‘rail stop’ movement in Punjab and this has affected coal supply in thermal power plants. “We have two days of coal left,” said Venuprasad, chairman and managing director of Punjab State Electricity Corporation Limited.

Facing power cuts

According to officials, Lehra Mohabbat, Ropar and GVK thermal power plants have already closed. Two other power plants – Talwandi Sabu and Nabha are only able to produce half of their total power generation capacity. Some parts of the state are already facing power cuts due to low power generation. The state is in demand for more than 7,000 MW and 6,500 MW of power is being procured from other sources, including private companies.



Rail stop movement intensified from 1 October

Various farmer organizations are protesting against the new agricultural laws. He intensified the protest by starting an indefinite ‘rail roko’ movement from October 1. Meanwhile, a number of farmer organizations met in Barnala on Saturday and discussed the appeal of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to relax the ‘rail roko’ movement. However, no decision could be taken at the meeting. Earlier, in the October 7 meeting, the farmer leaders did not heed Singh’s plea to allow goods trains to run.