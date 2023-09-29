A Miss White is elected in Zimbabwe, controversy erupts

If one miss black is elected in a Western country or in any case with a white majority, criticism of racism is unleashed for those who do not agree, if instead a white Miss is elected in a country of black-skinned people… too. Brooke Bruk-Jacksonshe’s beautiful white model, beautiful as the sun and also with a cerulean eye. She is 21 years old and lives in the capital Harare. Having won the national beauty contest, you have the right to compete for the title of Miss Universe (on November 18th) for your country.

Guess which one it is reason for the criticism? Maybe because the model reads Kantian texts in a Nietzschean country? No. Maybe because the model supports someone like Mourinho in a country of Lazio players? No. Maybe because you like fish and not meat? No. Well, you won’t believe it, but these are not the reasons. It’s about, horror horror, the color of the poor girl’s skin. She has nice skin white colour pearly, milky complexion and smooth as silk.

And – as if that wasn’t enough – the clubs and colored newspapers attack her because she has a very ugly natural hair color for these lands: blond hair, very blond in fact. A real cascade of gold which must have particularly annoyed the aborigines, accustomed to creped black (98% of the population is black), who literally furious on social media. “Whiten your skin”, “You’re a foreigner!”, “Buy some bleach”, “Go to the cleaners”, “Go back to where you came from”, “It doesn’t represent us. She must be black”, these are the translations from English and they are among the most contained and moderate.

READ ALSO: “Too much racism in the USA”, a black couple moves to Basilicata

Others instead simply took it as swear words which cannot be repeated here because they are also imbued with barracks machismo, but you can imagine them, looking at Brooke’s appearance. The siege has continued for days. The poor model, rightly scared, perplexed and disoriented, only replied with: “skin color should not define a person”. And there more insults. Naturally, Western journalists did not miss an opportunity to justify the racism of blacks with the fact that previously there had been the domination of a white British minority in those distant African lands known then as Southern Rhodesia.

Instead in Italy if you dare to make some considerations, for example on Paola Egonu and the Italian identity, one is immediately accused of racism, fascism, national socialism, extreme and forced Darwinism, integral Lamarckism and so on and so forth. So what can we say to our radical-chic locals who always love black anyway? Perhaps the proverb that “the whole world is a country” is still a pearl of popular wisdom? And that not only does the bad and very cruel West care about preserving its own identity but that this is also the case in Africa?

No, because this story is reminiscent of another: why can Muslims build churches and temples in Italy and Catholics are prevented from carrying out the similar operation in their lands? How do you give two weights and two measures? Are we really the “fools of the world”? Do the rules apply only to us and not to others? Is there no reciprocity? Here’s a nice slew of questions waiting for an answer from you politically correct locals, as long as they are not busy renewing the privilege of the restricted traffic zone or are not still swimming in the waters of the swimming pools of their villas.

