This weekend the 30th anniversary of the Mana saga was celebrated, an appointment that promised important news for fans of this mythical JRPG saga of Square Enix, and boy they have fulfilled it. The Japanese company has surprised its followers by announcing not one, not two, but three different projects of the saga in production, between games and anime. And yes, that includes developing a new game of Mana for consoles.

In addition to the new installment, they announce an anime and a mobile gameDuring Square Enix’s anniversary broadcast, producer Masaru Oyamada has announced (via Gematsu) a new installment in the Mana saga, which is still in a very early stage of development. So much so that we don’t even have his name yet: “We wanted to announce this by featuring a cool trailer,” begins Oyamada, “but we’re actually developing [una nueva entrega]. Please, wait for something more until a full announcement“. According to the producer, the game is being” developed for consoles “, without specifying its generation, and has been supervised by the creator of the saga, Koichi Ishii.

Art of Trials of Mana (2020)

Echoes of Mana will arrive in 2022 as a mobile F2PBut at Square Enix they are not content with announcing a new main installment of the Mana saga, and they have also announced two other projects. On the one hand we have Echoes of Mana, a proposal free-to-play for iOS and Android which is presented with the trailer that we offer you at the beginning of the news. An Action RPG that will bring together all the characters in the saga, and that will be available in 2022. On the other hand, Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is a new anime series produced by Warner Bros. Japan, with Graphinica (Record of Ragnarok) as animation studio. The production does not have a date yet approximate premiere.

If all this seems little to you, Square Enix had one last announcement to make. Trials of Mana, the remake of the third installment of the saga, will arrive on July 15 to iOS and Android with touch controls and saved in the cloud. Big news is coming for the Square Enix saga, and if you haven’t played it yet, this is our review of Trials of Mana, released in 2020.

