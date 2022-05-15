Would Ukraine have succeeded again? Despite a deactivated navy, still deal a big blow to the Russians at sea? By mid-April, the Moskva had already had to believe it. Two Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles sent the Russian flagship to the bottom of the Black Sea. The missiles were likely fired from the vicinity of the port city of Odessa.

After that, the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov considered the most attractive target for the Ukrainians. The modern Makarov, fully commissioned in 2017, provides air defense for other ships of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. Without the Makarov, they would be a lot more vulnerable to attacks by, among others, the Ukrainian Bayraktar drones. In addition, the Makarov fired cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. Disabling this ship would therefore hinder the Russian war machine considerably.

On Friday, May 6, the esteemed Twitter account ‘OSINTdefender’ made notification of ‘unconfirmed reports’ from Ukrainian sources that the Makarov was hit by anti-ship missiles near Snake Island. “So far there is no evidence,” OSINTdefender added. After the sinking of the Moskva, this report was taken very seriously by many experts and various media. The American magazine Forbes wrote for example what for ‘juicy‘ target the Makarov would not be. Although Forbes also pointed out that “hard evidence” was lacking for the time being.

Satellite images and photos

That didn’t last long. At least, so it seemed. In Turkish media soon went video image around of a burning ship that looked very much like the Makarov. Then followed satellite images and photos, apparently taken from the Ukrainian coast. Specialists were also convinced. ‘Fregate Admiral Makarov on fire – great loss for Moscow’ wrote the website MarineShips.nl the same day. newspaper Fidelity made, with blows on the arm, also a message†

The ‘evidence’ therefore continued to grow. The Ukrainian news site Dumskaya, based on unnamed sources, that Russian rescue ships were heading towards the crash site. On Telegram, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksij Honcharenko reported that the Makarov had also been hit by Neptune missiles. Moreover elevated Ukraine’s defense ministry has increased the number of sunk Russian naval ships, including smaller landing craft, from ten to eleven.

No proof

In the days that followed, doubts set in. The Pentagon said not have evidence that the Makarov had been hit. And where the Kremlin spoke of a fire on board at the Moskva, denied government spokesman Peskov now outright that something is wrong with the Makarov.

Jaime Karremann of MarineShips.nl then decided to take another look at the video images of the burning ‘Makarov’. Now he thought he saw a different radar than the Makarov has. And more things weren’t right. “These images probably come from a simulation,” says Karremann afterwards. Meanwhile, he assumes that the Makarov is undamaged. “Because there’s really no evidence that anything happened.”

How is it possible that Ukraine increased the number of sunken Russian ships on that very day? According to government spokesman Oleksij Arestovich, there was probably a misunderstanding. A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone is said to have destroyed a Russian Serna-class landing craft near Snake Island around the same date. According to Arestovich there may have been a Russian disinformation campaign† “Maybe they leaked it themselves through a Ukrainian-looking Telegram account. To be able to say that our and western media are lying after they have taken over the message.”

Searching for days

Meanwhile, the debate on social media continues. Because where is the Makarov then? For days, specialists in the field of open source intelligence, often called OSINT, takes satellite images in search of the ship. That is not enough. A second frigate of the same Grigorovich class is sailing on the Black Sea. This ‘Essen’ resembles the Makarov like two drops of water.

Five days after the possible incident with the Makarov reports Forbes that a journalist has the ship on satellite image spotted near Sevastopol in Crimea. A large part of the Black Sea fleet is hiding there to stay out of range of the Neptune missiles.

Jaime Karremann of MarineShips.nl is not convinced yet. “I’m hoping for an image where two Grigorovich-class ships are captured at the same time,” he says. Then we know for sure that the Makarov is still sailing.

A day later he contacts again. He has new images of a Sentinel satellite that has passed through Crimea. Then he thinks he can see both ships. “At 29 kilometers west of Nikolaevka in Crimea,” he emails. He recognizes them by the ‘helideck’ and the ‘bay with the launching device’. Karremann: „So as far as I’m concerned it is almost inevitable that the Makarov is still on the surface. Perhaps hit, or attacked, that cannot be ruled out.”

