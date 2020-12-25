RBI has canceled the license of Subhadra Local Area Bank. The manner in which the bank was acting could harm the interests of existing and future depositors. The RBI also canceled the license of Maharashtra’s troubled Karad Bank this month. In such a situation, you need to know that if your bank license is canceled tomorrow, what will happen to your deposit capital?

On Thursday, the RBI said in a statement that the bank violated the minimum net worth condition in two quarters of the financial year 2019-20. According to the statement, however, Subhadra Lok Area Bank has enough cash to return the depositors’ money. “The manner in which the bank was operating, if it was allowed to operate in the same manner, the public interest would be adversely affected,” said Arabi. The nature of management’s functioning was detrimental to the interests of present and future depositors.

The statement said that the license given to Subhadra Local Area Bank is being canceled since the closure of the bank business on December 24. This will prevent him from doing any banking activities. RBI will file before the High Court for liquidation of the bank.

5 lakh rupees to be given on bank closure

At the time of closure of any bank, there is a provision to return all the bank account holders their capital during that period. According to the rules of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, this limit is only up to Rs 5 lakh. This means that the account holder can get a maximum of Rs 5 lakh back after the bank is closed. At the same time, RBI says that 99 percent of depositors of Karad Bank will get their full money back.