Garlic is a traditionally used ingredient in the kitchen because it can double the taste of any dish. Not only this, it has medicinal properties that help in curing various diseases. It is not only used for taste but also as a medicine. It is also a very beneficial material for hair. If you are struggling with hair loss then you must use garlic once. Although hair loss is a sign of deficiency or imbalance in the body, the sulfur and selenium present in garlic protect the hair from strengthening and loss.

Benefits of garlic



Garlic has anti-microbial properties, which helps eliminate dandruff. Raw garlic contains vitamin C which also keeps the hair healthy and increases collagen production which helps to stimulate hair growth. The presence of selenium in garlic helps promote blood circulation for maximum nutrition. Also read: Forget hair dye, homemade oil will darken hair

Garlic and Honey Pack

Honey and garlic work together to give you thick and healthy hair. You can prepare a hair mask using garlic and honey. For this you will need 8 garlic buds and 1 teaspoon of honey. Make garlic paste and add honey to it. Mix well and apply on your head and hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash off. You can do this twice a week.

Garlic oil for hair



We all dream of long and thick hair. Do you know that using garlic oil on hair strengthens the roots of your hair and makes your hair grow faster. You can easily make garlic oil at home, for this you will need: 8 pieces garlic, 1 onion, 1/2 cup oil

Method

Pour oil in a pan, you can use any oil, olive, coconut or castor oil. Add garlic and onion paste to it. Cook it well until it turns brown. Turn off the gas and sieve it in another vessel. Apply oil on your hair after it cools down. Leave it overnight or shampoo it after one hour. Also read: No matter how bad the hair is, fenugreek will be amazing in this way

Garlic-Shampoo: Recipe



Have you ever heard of garlic-shampoo? No, so we are going to tell you how to make garlic shampoo. For that you should have 10 to 15 garlic buds, 1 teaspoon olive oil, 3 to 5 bandu peppermint oil, 3 to 5 drops tea tree oil and a 100 ml mild shampoo.

First peel off the garlic buds and prepare a paste. Then add olive oil and peppermint oil to the paste. Then add tea tree oil and mix all the ingredients and make a paste. Now mix this paste in mild shampoo. For best results, shampoo your hair 3 times a week.

Garlic and Ginger Paste



Although we all only use ginger and garlic in the preparation of delicious and fragrant food, but do you know that these two ingredients can help you get rid of dandruff? Take 8 pieces of garlic and some ginger. Grind both with a grinder and prepare a paste. In a pan, add coconut oil and add ginger garlic paste. Mix well and turn off the gas after a while. After it cools, sieve it with a sieve and apply it well on the head and all over the hair.

Garlic is a natural thing and can be used in different ways to treat your hair problems. The best thing about using garlic is that it has no side-effects. Try these remedies and share the results with us! However, if you have a severe hair problem, be sure to consult a doctor before using any of these home remedies.