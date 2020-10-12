My girlfriend and I recently had sex. Since then, she has not had her period yet, can she become pregnant?He should see a gynecologist (gynecologist) and buy a pregnancy test kit from the chemist. He should undergo a test as soon as possible before deciding on future course of action.

Also read: – What medicines can be taken to increase interest in sex and sperm count?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]