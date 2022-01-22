Many Barça fans wonder what will happen to Ousmane Dembélé. The French footballer has already made it more than clear that his intention is not to renew, and both he and his agent are showing an attitude that does not fit Barcelona’s values too much.
For now, Xavi Hernández decided to remove him from the call for the cupbearer meeting in Bilbao. But… What should Barcelona do, count on him even knowing that he is not going to renew or leave him in the stands for the whole season?
Barça has survived over time as a very passionate club, traveling through various competitions under the motto of Johann Cruyff who said that anyone who was not sure of playing for Barça was not worth for this team. Not all players have the dough to defend this shield, and this has been shown over the years, when extraordinary players arrived in Barcelona who were never able to adapt to the club.
Xavi is a culé through and through and the decision he makes will be the right one. Surely, sportingly speaking, it would be convenient to have Dembélé on the bench for the rest of the season, but if we stick to pride and principles, having a player who has clearly been laughing at the shield and the flag for more than four years, earning an amount of money exorbitant and missing half of the games due to injury, it would be a daring.
It is evident that he is a differential player capable of winning a game through genius, but we return to the same thing, no matter how much we know what that kind of player is and that he has such records, in the four and a half years he has been in Barcelona has not shown it at any time.
At this point, not having their services again is the most appropriate thing for a Barcelona in the process of restructuring, which is beginning to see green shoots that encourage the hope of a hobby in need of joy to be kept intact.
