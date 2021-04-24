The Argentine agricultural sector is going through a particular year, marked by the very good prices of the products it exports, which manage to hide the fiscal pressure, withholdings and the exchange gap. In this context, the teacher and specialist in the sector, the agronomist Fernando Vilella, spoke with Clarion on the current context in which the sector moves and what could be expected going forward.

– Can these prices be sustained for much longer?

– There are various studies that say that two-thirds of prices reflect what happens in the fundamentals, that is, in supply and demand and the variation of stocks. The remaining third depends on the global context, marked by low interest rates and the expansionary monetary policy of the United States in response to the shock of the pandemic.

– What about the fundamentals?

– In principle, Chinese demand is growing, which is emerging very quickly from the pandemic. In the case of corn, went from 7 to 30 million tons. Demand for soy had fallen due to swine fever, but this too is lagging behind. The part of the pigs that were raised practically in the back of the houses with household leftovers, is now fattened in large establishments with specific foods based on soybeans and corn, And that represents a structural change. And at the supply level, this year it happened that the three major producers, which are United States, Brazil and Argentina, they had regular harvests. So supply and stock were reduced at the same time.

– And how does the global financial context influence the other third of the price?

– With low interest rates the prices of commodities rise, because there are more investment funds betting on the sector in search of a good profitability. Naturally, if rates start to rise, it will impact the price of raw materials in the opposite direction, which should go down. It is calculated that for every 100 basis points that the US benchmark rate rises, commodities should drop 5%. In addition, the weak dollar and lax monetary policy play in favor of the price of commodities. They impact the price of oil and drag the rest.

– What can be expected, going forward, from the combination of a more or less positive external scenario and internal tensions, due to the supposed impact of the rise in commodities on inflation, and the measures that the Government intends to take to “ decouple ”external prices from internal ones?

– Today the sowing expectation is higher than the previous year. But for an exclusive price signal. The “injection” of technology is not growing substantially due to the exchange rate and the exchange gap. From a cost point of view, the picture is complicated. This year, prices compensated for the discouragement of politics and the fiscal pressure.

– You say that the field is somehow with the parking brake on?

– There are no incentives to bet more. The field is required to add value, but that means investment in assets that must be amortized. If the field, which I call “Live cow”, had the same fiscal incentives that the Government gives to Dead cow, production will multiply rapidly. I am not saying that the agricultural sector should be subsidized, but there are clear rules of the game.

– Today the Government calls for a broader transformation of raw materials, simplifying, exporting noodles and not wheat or wheat flour. It can?

– I know perfectly well, I am the author of the phrase “Transform the barn of the world into a supermarket of the world. “But advancing in the industrialization of raw materials is almost impossible, today, with this fiscal pressure and union structure and the financial cost. Today you cannot compete in the standard noodle market, for example. Local costs are above any competitor. And add to that the cost of money for a local business. It requires a lot of capital, and today money is very expensive here, unlike what happens in the rest of the world.

– However, it seems that there is added value in a central issue, such as biotechnology and the so-called “ag-tech”. Is that so?

– Claro, Argentina is a leader in sustainable production with environmental care. There are very good advances in biotechnology, in mechanical engineering, in computer applications. This is the century of biology and informatics. The two things together make the most intense use of instruments that lead to artificial intelligence, the internet of things. There are many very talented young people designing predictive models that can be applied to many uses, such as insurance, precision agriculture. In that we are leaders, and it could ensure that we are starting a new revolution from the biological and technological.