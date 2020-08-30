At 67, Jean-Louis is no longer the type to tremble in front of a social plan: he himself has lived through four in fifteen years, and he ended up developing a kind of phlegm tinged with irony in the face of the endemic crisis. . This does not prevent him from sympathizing. That day, the CFDT activist insisted on making the trip to come to the aid of “my friends”, those who are still in post and who risk losing their job: “History repeats itself: during my last years of career , I worked for a tin can company that changed its name at least four times. The marching owners didn’t care to maintain the work tool, and only cared about dividends. This is still the case today. “

Dressed in a rain cape with the CFDT logo – the weather forecast predicted downpours-, Jean-Louis patiently patiently with the others in the parking lot of the Stelia factory in Méaulte (Somme). This Airbus subsidiary manufacturing aircraft cockpits has announced its intention to cut 290 jobs. In an employment pool that is almost exclusively dependent on the aeronautics sector, everyone is holding their breath: Stelia’s orders provide a living for a dozen local sub-contractors and around 5,000 employees, according to union estimates. At Simra (airplane floors), around a hundred workstations are already threatened (out of 170). This Friday, CGT and CFDT decided to organize a march to the town hall of Albert, a town of 9,000 inhabitants adjoining Méaulte. They fear that the economic crisis will destroy their territory, already ravaged by decades of deindustrialization.

“If the rates drop at Stelia, it’s the snowball effect, fears Laurent, employee of Blondel, logistics subcontractor. I am 47 years old, three children who are still in school. What am I going to do if the pelvis sinks? Get back on the road as a truck driver? If the employees here are fired, many will leave the city with their families, for Amiens or elsewhere. Classes will close in schools, businesses will fall apart. And Albert will become a dead city. “

It is 1:30 p.m. The procession sets off under a sky heavy with threats, to the sound of an old piece of Noir Désir spitting out through the speakers of the CGT truck, with Albert’s town hall in sight. On the departmental road which winds through fields, we meet a few clusters of houses, the occupants of which show their solidarity with the workers. The downpour that engulfs the procession halfway does not affect the good humor of the troop, nor the unshakeable optimism of François Falize. “The guys came despite the bad weather, it proves that they are motivated, laughs the secretary of the local CGT union. In Albert, we saw the machine tool industry disappear. If aeronautics also dies, there will be nothing left. Everyone knows that the sector has received 15 billion euros in public aid to preserve jobs. Yet Stelia continues to relocate its activity to low-cost countries – Morocco, Tunisia and Portugal. It makes people angry. ”

Arrival in Albert. Several traders lowered the curtain as a sign of solidarity with the employees. Yannick Gillon, head of the Albert Commercial Union, unreservedly supports the movement: “We are all in the same boat! If people lose their jobs, our stores will lower the curtain. With confinement, my bar lost 300,000 euros in turnover. Nobody needs a new crisis ”.

Cyprien Boganda