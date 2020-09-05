If you are thinking about family planning, then know that foods can help increase the fertility of both women and men. After a healthy lifestyle and a good sex life, you can help fertilize foods that increase fertility.

Choose fertility diet

Yes, a diet consisting of foods that increase fertility is called a fertility diet. These foods support the reproductive system by controlling ovulation and improving the chances of conceive. These fertility foods contain nutrients that balance hormones and help improve healthy sperm in men and the quality of egg in women.

Let us now know which nutrients are included in the fertility diet.



Fertility Diet Nutrition

Beta carotene, which controls hormones, increases fertility power in men. Vitamin B helps protect against miscarriage. Folic acid is also necessary to protect your baby from any type of birth disorder.

Vitamin D helps improve fertility power for both men and women. This can reduce the risks of uterus and PCOS in the uterus.

Vitamin E promotes egg production in women and healthy production of sperm in men. Omega 3 fatty acids help to increase the sperm count in men and it also improves blood flow to the uterus of women. Antioxidants prevent infertility as well as prevent it. Zinc and selenium are necessary to improve the quality of sperm.



Fertility diet

Fertility diets include fruits, vegetables and dairy products.