Yes, a diet consisting of foods that increase fertility is called a fertility diet. These foods support the reproductive system by controlling ovulation and improving the chances of conceive. These fertility foods contain nutrients that balance hormones and help improve healthy sperm in men and the quality of egg in women.
Let us now know which nutrients are included in the fertility diet.
Fertility Diet Nutrition
Beta carotene, which controls hormones, increases fertility power in men. Vitamin B helps protect against miscarriage. Folic acid is also necessary to protect your baby from any type of birth disorder.
Vitamin D helps improve fertility power for both men and women. This can reduce the risks of uterus and PCOS in the uterus.
Vitamin E promotes egg production in women and healthy production of sperm in men. Omega 3 fatty acids help to increase the sperm count in men and it also improves blood flow to the uterus of women. Antioxidants prevent infertility as well as prevent it. Zinc and selenium are necessary to improve the quality of sperm.
Fertility diet
Fertility diets include fruits, vegetables and dairy products.
- Vegetables:Vegetables that contain folic acid and vitamin C. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are rich in folic acid. Broccoli contains vitamin C and folic acid. Tomatoes contain lycopene which increases sperm count. Beta carotene is found in carrots.
- Fruit: Fruits have antioxidants which are considered very important for fertility. Pomegranate with vitamin C increases libido. Avocado contains folate, vitamin E, fiber, and minerals. Balances banana hormones with vitamin B6 and potassium. Omega 3 fatty acids, folic acid and vitamin D are found in abundance in eggs.
- Other Foods: Also include Greek yogurt, turmeric, garlic, olive oil, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, walnuts, lentils and beans in your diet.
