ReconstructionAmsterdammer Imad L. (26) is said to have hired one bomber after another in a week to frighten Rotterdam families. Today he is in court. The case seems exemplary for the explosion wave that engulfed the Netherlands this year. A reconstruction about missing cocaine, an ultimatum in a coffee bar and very young bombers. “Brother, this man will not stop until he has his cloth.”
Eric Oosterom, Chiel Timmermans
07:27
