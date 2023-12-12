What one wonders, in all honesty, is whether the fraud whether it was aimed at the public or at someone else, because in the first case it is one of the worst attempts ever.

It's not the most unexpected ending of the year, but it's still incredible what happened with The Day Before , the (non)MMO zombie-based game (more or less) with survival elements (surviving the bugs, of course). The game hit the market, turned out to be completely different than what was promised, and within a few days caused the development team, FNTASTIC, to go bankrupt.

FNTASTIC won't see a dime from Steam

As we explained to you, Steam pays earnings after the first month and after exceeding a threshold (very low, it must be said). FNTASTIC, abandoning the game, simply has caused the blocking of sales and the activation of the total refund (and not only for those who request within 14 days and with less than two hours of play). It means the company won't see a dime from Valve.

It therefore makes no sense that the objective was an immediate scam. One possibility is that FNTASTIC tried to make as much money as possible from them Steam activation key resale sites, for which Valve does not issue refunds. Unfortunately we don't know how many copies passed through these types of sites, so it's difficult to say whether the result was significant.

But was the sauna really there in The Day Before or was that fake too?

Another possibility is that FNTASTIC has received some kind of grant over time for the development of the game and to keep the team up and has simply pulled the string as much as possibleuntil she was forced to publish something, but was already ready to declare bankruptcy and wash her hands of everything.

Finally, we also note that FNTASTIC seems to have changed its name, now moving to Eight Points. In fact, it is a new version of the previous team name (8 Points) under which the Wild Eights game was in development. FNTASTIC/Eight Points still has games for sale on Steam and perhaps it is trying not to involve them in the chaos of The Day Before, or perhaps – to be more cynical – it is a first step to try to return to the world of development with a new name . We bet that something will happen again in the near future, but probably nothing positive.

What to say. Now it's Abandoned's turn.