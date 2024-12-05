If the coup succeeds…

Think seriously about how the coup would play out if it succeeds. How many “mazones” would take charge of essential issues for our lives, how they would relentlessly lie before our very eyes, what would be left of public health and education and how many deceitful spokespersons would continue selling the lies.

There is something going on that looks remarkably like a soft blow: They overthrow the Government with all the evil arts available and take over the controls of power to apply their model. They have warned without complexes: “Whoever can make him do it,” said the dark man. “Our obligation at this time is to throw Sánchez out of the Government, to put an end to this Government as soon as possible, and we are going to do it with all the means at our disposal and if the means are judicial we are also going to do it,” announced spokesperson Tellado. . PP in vein. And they are going at breakneck speed: this last weekend has been a real explosion of announcements. They will recognize that the steps have been seen for a long time and have been marked. Society is the first to know that there is not much more time left. And also what it would mean for the coup to succeed. We continue to insist on the issue because the threat is serious.

“Sánchez has been governing Spain for six years without the permission of Madrid DF, a conglomerate of power in a growing phase, now fueled by Latin American capital. Madrid DF has handed down a sentence: Sánchez must succumb…”, wrote a journalist as reliable as Enric Juliana, from The Vanguard. Which points out the data of the interests of Latin Americans already installed in the Madrid for the rich that Ayuso has organized.

Ignacio Escolar also detailed what the judicial offensive implies, particularly from the Supreme Court, in his letter last Saturday. He warned that “Sánchez has conveyed a certainty to his closest collaborators: he believes that he will end up being charged before the Supreme Court. Not because he believes he deserves it but because he assumes that this has always been the goal. This is the only way to explain how far they have come. It is a plan that advances, simultaneously along four lanes.”

Magistrate José Antonio Martín Pallín thinks that “andWe are facing a permanent judicial coup d’état” and that “the game to hunt is the President of the Government”.

And here we remain helpless because when a let’s call it a “dirty coup d’état” is not for handing out deli among citizens. And you only have to observe the management of the PP, officially or unofficially allied with Vox, wherever they govern or the attitude of their leaders to get a fairly close idea of ​​what they are looking for.

If the coup triumphs, Ayuso could be president of the Government (instead of Feijóo). She is a woman capable of saying various stupid things without breaking a sweat, peppered with personal attacks: ‘Ayuso accuses Sánchez of being a “coward” and orchestrating “a state operation” to try to destroy her.’ It takes a lot of nerve to call a lot of people idiots given that the PP did use State tools like the police (which they called patrioticabove) to attack his political rivals. They have not even made an effort to find a presentable trap. They have had no qualms about focusing on the emails from that boyfriend whose adventures suck as much as hers. Their enrichment, the triangle of the couple with Chiron, with news that blushes. The last one, anticipated by elDiario.es, tells us that he paid 6,500 euros to rent a BMW in the name of his boss’s wife in Quirón. What is all this hiding? Why isn’t that what the justice system investigates? Who is setting up a state operation and with whom? Because the couple works on their things in total impunity and with very faithful collaborators. To what other person accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of crimes of fraud against the Treasury, the Supreme Court of Spain mounts such a macro investigation because the man wants to know who sent some emails to the press, which everyone had. It must be because he is the boyfriend of the president of Madrid, right? And what else happens there?

Ayuso is never short of a speaker, on Monday she had it for the umpteenth time before a presenter with decades of presence in front of the cameras who remained silent in the face of the accusations of the angry girlfriend, at the time president of an autonomous community. Collecting the corresponding taxes is not orchestrating anything. The orchestra and choirs are somewhere else and it is scary what thunders, scary if it is not stopped.

On the same day, Ayuso renounced 169 million from the State for the public universities of Madrid, she is consciously suffocating them. It was depriving them of hiring 1,000 teachers. Given the spread of the measure and the protest of the rectors, Ayuso has backed down and accepts the money, but we will see what he does with it, because the intention is clear. It will finally give them 47 million of the 200 they required. No leader with a vision of the future (if it is for the citizens) curtails the public university, but it is a way to consecrate social inequalities and provide facilities to those who the neoliberal extreme right protects. Better an uneducated people who swallow and leaders with titles given away. One of those that are given to people from the PP for half a dozen attendances at a master’s degree.

In Madrid there are eight public universities and 17 private ones, of the Church or with shareholding in investment funds. They happen to be among the most expensive in Europe. In the lead (in price) is the European University of Madrid, which costs 9,500 euros per year on average: for example, Law is 10,550, I read. The Antonio de Nebrija University and the San Pablo CEU cost 8,300 euros per course. Tuition fees at public universities in Madrid are around 1,400 euros.

If the coup succeeds… forget about studying unless you are rich. And be very careful not to get sick because the model offers great private business opportunities with something as sensitive as people’s health and lives. Or do they not realize that it is already underway and is only saved by the great vocation and dedication of the professionals? They deteriorate public health by taking away resources And thus the endless waiting lists for specialists are consecrated: 767,000 people are waiting for a first appointment in Madrid. It is 12% of the population, the highest figure in Spain.

The PP/Vox model is to subtract public services to the maximum wherever they govern. The main specialty of the mayor of Madrid, for example, is also “gifting” public land to ultra religious congregations or soccer teams, because giving away involves signing concessions for 40 and even 70 years in advance. Although this can be extended to other councillors, Ana Botella also did it.

Think seriously about how the coup would play out if it succeeds. In how many “mazones“They would take charge of essential issues for our lives, how they would lie relentlessly before our very eyes, what would be left of public health and education and how many deceitful spokespersons barely disguised as journalists would continue to sell lies: something that happens every day.

The information model is that of Telemadrid, Canal Sur or Galician Television – pure shame of others – and, in the subsidized national private ones, the sale of non-existent achievements and silent microphone holders before monologues of unscrupulous politicians, no matter how brutal and false they may be. .

If the coup succeeds and Feijóo also fails to be president, he is in danger of suffering from syncope after so much dirty fighting. He deserves a retirement, he doesn’t give one. He poor devil An inter-municipal event of the PP was set up simultaneously with the PSOE Congress to release some truly miserable statements:

“Hold on, Pedro, you don’t deserve to leave with honor, the Spaniards are going to throw you out freely and democratically.” This infamous phrase from Feijóo is pure fascism: throw out with dishonor, destroy. They are the vermin of politics, no other animal kills seeking to cause harm. Pure envy, pure hatred.

If the coup triumphs… science will be curtailed and fundamentalism will be strengthened. The PP has already done it with that coven of creationism that it allowed in the Senate over the weekend. It was chaired by Aznar’s former minister Jaime Mayor Oreja, who was so happy to announce the great discovery. revealed: “Scientists who defend the truth of creation against the story of evolution are winning.” The electoral law designed in 1978 for bipartisanship has led to the absolute majority of the PP, disregarding thousands of votes for other parties that do not count. And the PP has colonized it and uses it for its political battles and for the dissemination of the ideology that is closest to it. If the coup succeeds, feasts of fascism and irrationality like this They can be common.

The problem, very serious, has a complex solution. Several of the processes promoted by the media arm are based on hoaxes invented by themselves. Serious violations of citizens’ right to information have a better settlement, however. In the regime that they long for, Franco closed those that bothered him. Without reaching that point, severely punishing hoaxes with serious consequences would not hurt. The issue of justice is much more complex. The judicial right sweeps the positions of responsibility. The pending appointments are being settled massively towards that side. The conservative APM takes 52% of the elected seats in the halls of government, and the Francisco de Vitoria, which defines itself as “independent”, with 25%. It is evident that everyone can have whatever ideology they want; the conflict arises when it conditions their judicial action until it is confused with a political action. In any case, all powers of the State must have independent control mechanisms.

They did it to Lula in Brazil and Antonio Costa in Portugal. And they didn’t pay for it, no one. Even after jail, Lula won the elections and Bolsonaro attempted another new coup d’état, for this one it seems that he is going to go to trial. Costa went to Europe. In Spain, staying in certain hands and through a dirty hit It would be a tragedy. Those of us who grew up under Franco know this well. Now although different, without a doubt, with more means to manipulate it could be doubly terrifying. So be a little reluctant to contribute to overthrowing this government, even for survival. The next thing would be much worse. Look at Milei’s Argentina, it’s the same. Here with more masses, more incense, more hypocrisy, more bulls; more machismo, more racism, more evading responsibilities for very serious events, threatening upright journalists, paying the corrupt, fewer public services, fewer opportunities, permanent insecurity. Selling the future of millions of citizens out of pure stupidity is unforgivable. It cannot be consented.

