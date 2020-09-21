The whole world is currently battling the corona virus infection. To avoid this, wearing of masks in public places has been made mandatory in many countries. Britain is also one of these, where it is necessary to wear a face mask when exiting the house. People across the UK are also seen wearing a variety of creative and funny masks. Meanwhile in Manchester, a man appeared alive wearing a dragon like a mask.As CNN reported, the man was traveling in a bus plying between Swinton and Manchester City Center. Due to not having a cloth mask, the passenger wrapped the living dragon with him around the neck and nose. At that time there were few passengers in the bus, who thought that this passenger is wearing a funky mask.

When the snake is revealed to be alive …

After a while when the dragon started moving, the hitchhikers were convinced that they had wrapped the living snake around them. During this time, the snake did not disturb any other passengers. Transport officials in Britain have warned passengers not to use live snakes to cover their faces during the journey. However, other passengers traveling in the bus described it as fun.

Everyone must wear masks in public transport

Wearing masks is mandatory when traveling in public transport in the UK due to the corona virus. This exempts those who are struggling with age, health or disability problems. A spokesman for Greater Manchester Transport reported that passengers are expected to follow government guidance to cover the mouth in public transport during the coronovirus epidemic.

Corona cases may increase in Britain

The UK’s top medical adviser has said that the country has reached a very poor position in terms of cases of Kovid-19 and there are indications that if steps are not taken in time, the disease may increase wildly. Chief Medical Officer Chris Vitti attended the Downing Street briefing to have a side with the government’s Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Valence. During this time, he warned that if further restrictions are not imposed, then by the middle of October, there may be 50 thousand cases of corona virus infection everyday.