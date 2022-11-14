OfKatja Thorwarth shut down

In the dispute between the traffic light coalition and the Union over the reform of basic security, the fronts seem hardened.

The traffic light from the SPD, Greens and FDP wants to bring their citizens’ benefit law through the Federal Council.

The draft goes too far for the Union.

You can read how the countries decide in our ticker.

Berlin – On Monday (11:00 a.m.) the Bundesrat will deal with the draft law on the planned citizens’ allowance in a special session. Citizens’ income is to replace the Hartz IV system at the turn of the year. The Union wants to stop the project in the state chamber, in particular CSU boss Markus Söder had distinguished himself in this regard.

It is therefore considered likely that the draft law intended to replace Hartz IV will not receive the necessary approval. The Bundesrat, Bundestag or federal government can then call on the mediation committee to negotiate a compromise.

The Federal Council decides today on the citizens’ allowance. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

Citizens’ money: SPD and FDP are campaigning for the Union’s approval

Before the meeting, the SPD again campaigned for the approval of the federal states: “Many suggestions from the federal states were taken up and clarified in the parliamentary process. A conclusion today in the Bundesrat is possible, ”said the first parliamentary director of the SPD parliamentary group, Katja Mast, of the German Press Agency. “Hope always dies last for me. Citizens’ income has been passed in the Bundestag. It can also happen to the Federal Council today.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has also warned the Union against punishing performance-oriented young people in particular by blocking citizen income. “Without the reform, pupils, students and trainees in particular who want to get ahead will be left behind,” said Lindner. With the current system, a trainee who receives 800 euros only has 240 euros of the money he has earned. According to Lindner, it would be more than 600 euros for citizen money.

Voting in the Bundesrat because of the citizen money – what are CDU-led countries doing?

The special session was actually scheduled for a different topic: the state chamber should decide on the relief for gas and district heating customers. In December, they are to receive a waiver of the advance payment for one month; the state takes care of the bill. In order to enable rapid implementation, the federal government had asked the state chamber for an unscheduled meeting. The draft is expected to pass the Federal Council. (ktho/dpa)

List of rubrics: © Christophe Gateau/dpa