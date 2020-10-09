What need One teaspoon cow ghee, one fourth teaspoon mustard, fifty grams semolina, half a glass of water, two to three teaspoons of curd, two or three teaspoons of grated cheese, one teaspoon of dry fruit powder will be required. Also read: How much ghee should be fed to children daily

How to make Heat a pan on gas.

Now add a teaspoon of cow ghee.

Then add mustard seeds and let the mustard seeds crackle.

Then you have to add semolina.

Fry semolina until it changes its color. Also read: Make ragi porridge for 6-month-old baby

Method of making You don’t have to brown the semolina but fry it a little bit.

Now add water and cook for five minutes.

After this, add curd and cook again for two to three minutes.

Add some more water.

Then add the grated cheese and add salt as per the taste.

Now cook it for two minutes.

Add dry fruit powder and mix it. Note: If the child is less than two years old then keep this recipe a bit thin.

Benefits of semolina for children Feeding semolina to the baby provides many benefits, such as: Semolina works to increase the energy of the child. Semolina contains protein and carbohydrates so semolina can be fed to give energy to the child.

Semolina contains phosphorus, zinc and magnesium, which strengthens the baby’s bones.

In addition, semolina contains iron, potassium, carbohydrates and potassium. ALSO READ: Feed porridge to children aged six months to two years in this way

When can I give semolina to my baby After the baby is seven months old, you can feed them semolina. You can slowly start feeding your baby semolina. After feeding any new thing for the first time, wait three days to see if the child is allergic to it. You can also make semolina porridge for the baby. Also read: Start feeding your baby from this age, porridge will get double benefit

Today the recipe we are telling you about is very healthy and you can prepare it in 5-10 minutes. This baby food can be fed to a child above eight months of age.