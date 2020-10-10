If you have a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, their service is always necessary. Suppose you are going by bike and while walking, your bike stops by taking jerks and later you start having problems in starting, then you should understand that there is something wrong. Sometimes this glitch can also be caused by a spark plug malfunction. Today we will tell you how to get out of this problem.

The spark plug is an important part in the engine, so it is very important to check it periodically. Often it is common for the spark plug to malfunction in the rainy season. Often dirt gets deposited in the spark plug which is very important to clean, often the oil residues stick in it, due to which it does not spark properly and the engine does not start. So many times, spark pugs get damaged due to which the engine does not start. Therefore, it is necessary to replace the spark plug in the bike. Check it every two thousand kilometers or before, if there is any defect, then it is sensible to change it, otherwise there are problems later.

How to change spark plug

By the way, to change the spark plug, it is necessary to take help from a service center or a good mechanic, but if you are stuck in such a place then you can change it yourself. But remember, you must have extra spark plugs. So first of all, open the bike’s spark plug and get out, for this you can use a spark plug spanner. If oil deposits or black layer are visible around the spark plug tip then the society should know that the engine is burning in less than the correct position.

Be careful while changing

To clean the spark plug, clean it with petrol or kerosene. If you are cleaning with cloth then the cloth should be dry. The point to note is that there must also be a correct interval between electrodes. Typically, the electrode gap is 0.8mm to 1.2 mm. You also have to be careful while applying the spark plug, do not tighten it too much otherwise it may break, or damage its threading. These days, there are two spark plugs in bikes. Experts believe that it would be better if both spark plugs in the engine belong to the same company. The price of a spark plug in a bike (125cc) ranges from 75 to 80 rupees.

Get service done in time

At the same time, water goes into the fuel tank of the bike during the days of washing and rain, due to which the bike does not start, in such a situation, you have to go to the service center. Apart from this, if the battery of the bike is weak due to the problem of starting the bike, then the battery of the bike should be checked from time to time.

