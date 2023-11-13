Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (l, SPD) with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur in Tallinn. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Estonia has long warned of Russia’s evil intentions. To avoid becoming the next victim, the country is arming itself. But what would the allies do in an emergency?

Tallinn/Tartu – He has been here since morning, like every day. Peeter patiently ties scraps of fabric into a net that hangs wide in front of him: beige next to olive next to yellow next to brown. There is also a pattern hanging there, but the 71-year-old has long known inside out what a camouflage net should look like. He’s doing this for Ukraine, he says, narrowing his eyes. “Because if the Russians win, we’ll be next.”

It is already the hundredth camouflage net that Peeter and the other volunteers have made here at the University of Tartu – a total of 4,000 square meters, and there are over 40,000 in all of Estonia. They are intended to protect Ukrainian soldiers from attacks and ensure a little peace of mind. “Many people around me are afraid that the Russians could attack us too,” says Signe (43), another volunteer. Working here is a way to deal with fear.

Ukraine war fuels concerns about Russia: Estonia relies on deterrence

Actually, you could have nicer thoughts in Estonia’s second largest city. Tartu, two hours by bus from the capital Tallinn, will be Europe’s cultural capital next year. The organizers have already put up a bright red lettering in the center, “#Tartu2024”, each letter one meter high. But the war concerns people. Because Russia, the powerful neighbor to the east, is capable of a lot.

Estonia is not a country in panic, but one that is aware of its vulnerability. For a long time they warned about Moscow’s belligerence, and for too long the allies in Europe did not take the danger seriously. That changed with the attack on Ukraine. NATO is now particularly focused on protecting the Baltics. And Estonia, the country on the alliance’s eastern flank, is arming itself.

“I’m sorry to have to say it like that. But if the Baltic states fall, Berlin will be next.”

In the future, the government in Tallin wants to invest at least three percent of the gross domestic product in defense, permanently. In percentage terms, only Poland, the USA and Greece spend more. You don’t want to risk anything. “We have to do everything we can to prevent a Russian attack,” says Hanno Pevkur. “That’s why we rely on deterrence.”

Estonia warns Germany about Putin

The 46-year-old has been Defense Minister since July 2022. When he came to the ministry, he says, he immediately made it clear to his people that they had to learn the right lessons from the Ukraine war. As much money as possible from the defense budget should now flow into equipment, and the list is long: by 2031, Estonia wants to purchase, among other things, Himars rocket launchers, howitzers, armored vehicles and drones, as well as lots of ammunition. Pevkur also sees this as a service to Europe. “I’m sorry to have to say it like that. But if the Baltic states fall, Berlin will be next.”

One may find this excessive. Or clairvoyant. In any case, the country is prepared to make sacrifices for its security. It starts with supporting Ukraine, for which Estonia, in terms of size and economic power, does far more than the rest of Europe: over 50,000 refugees are now registered here, out of a population of 1.3 million. And it extends far into previously taboo areas.

In order to finance military costs, the government is introducing a vehicle tax and is also increasing income and VAT from 20 to 22 percent each. Of course, this isn’t popular, especially since the economy is no longer as booming as it was before the war and inflation is hitting. But there has been no major protest so far. “Of course I would rather spend the money on other things,” says Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on a gloomy Thursday morning in October. “But in our situation it’s the most sensible thing we can do.”

“Russia expects that it can endure the pain much longer than we can”

Kallas’ seat of government, the Stenbock House, is located in the old town, and from the balcony you have a wonderful view over Tallinn, which was a German Hanseatic city in the Middle Ages. Just a few hundred meters away is Freedom Square, where thousands of Estonians demonstrated for Ukraine at the start of the war. The fact that Russia attacked on February 24th, the day on which Estonia actually celebrates its independence from the Soviet Union, was seen by some here as a dark sign.

That was 20 months ago, but global attention has now shifted. Towards Israel, which defends itself against Hamas terror, away from Ukraine. Kallas’ big concern is that Europe will tire of helping Kiev and Moscow will benefit from it. “We cannot get tired of Russia speculating on it,” she warns. “Russia expects that it can endure the pain much longer than we can.”

The truth is that Estonia has little to fear acutely. Moscow’s capacities are tied up in Ukraine, which is why the major “Zapad” exercise, with which Russia and Belarus otherwise openly simulated an attack on the Baltics, was canceled in 2023. NATO has also increased its presence in the region; Germany wants to station around 3,500 soldiers in Lithuania by 2025, an entire brigade. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) calls it the “most visible lighthouse project of the turn of the century”. How this will be financed is unclear.

Estonia’s secret service warns about Russia: the risk increases from the mid-20s

Despite everything, the Estonian secret service recently wrote that the risk will increase from the mid-2020s – especially if Russia is successful in Ukraine. If Moscow wants to test NATO, it will do so at its most vulnerable point, in the Baltics.

“We have seen for centuries that nothing good comes from the East.”

And then? The Estonian army is small: 6,500 active soldiers, 28,000 volunteers. Moscow’s troops would probably be in Tallinn within 60 hours, according to a NATO simulation game a few years ago. The question of survival for Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia is then how quickly the allies react – and in what form. If you ask officials, they will point to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that the alliance will assist a member under attack. But for some people there is a slight doubt. “The question is what NATO would do,” says Signe, the volunteer from the university in Tartu. “Does it help? How long does it take? Ten days?”

This is not mistrust, but rather a consideration of all eventualities. Because the feeling of being let down by everyone has become deeply embedded in the collective memory of Estonians. During the Second World War, the country became a pawn of the powers. In 1940 the Soviets swallowed up the Baltics, a year later the Wehrmacht came, and in 1944 the Red Army came back. The Estonians suffered terror, deportations, countless died. The world allowed all of this to happen.

Would NATO risk a conflict with Putin’s Russia for Estonia?

And the question is not entirely absurd: Would NATO risk an open conflict with Russia, the Third World War, in order to save little Estonia?

Nobody wants to test that. That’s why there’s only one thing to do: expand deterrence and strengthen Kiev wherever possible. “Ukraine is fighting for us. Literally,” says Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. It is now time to end the aggression once and for all and to force Moscow back into its borders. “We have to use the opportunity to get rid of this aggressive regime,” he says, and immediately adds that he doesn’t mean regime change. It is up to the Russians to decide. And what if things turn out differently? “We are ready to fight,” he says. “We have seen for centuries that nothing good comes from the East.” (Marcus Mäckler)