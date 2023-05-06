Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Criticized: CSU politician Andreas Scheuer. (Archive photo) © Christoph Soeder/dpa

In the USA, a CSU delegation headed by Andreas Scheuer visits the Republican hardliner Ron DeSantis – there is plenty of criticism.

Tallahassee/Munich – A meeting of several CSU-Politicians with the Governor of the US state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has sparked criticism. “If DeSantis’ policy is a role model for the CSU, then good night,” said the federal government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann (Greens), the Editorial Network Germany (RND). “The right-wing politician is leading a culture war in Florida against women and against lesbians, gays and transgender people.”

Former Secretary of Transportation Andreas Scheuer shared photos on Twitter on Friday (May 5) of a meeting with Republican Governor DeSantis – who is also expected to have a chance at the presidency. Among other things, the defense policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Florian Hahn, and the vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Dorothee Bär, can be seen. Scheuer wrote: “The governor’s strong strategic and foreign policy assessments highlight the transatlantic cooperation.”

Criticism of the CSU: DeSantis is taking action against sexual minorities in Florida

In the USA Ron DeSantis is considered the spearhead of the Republican anti-LGBTQ movement. Just recently, Florida did Prohibit teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity expanded. With a few exceptions, the regulation applies up to and including the twelfth grade. In addition, as part of his “anti-woke agenda” the 44-year-old Collect data from trans people studying – several organizations are now even warning before a trip to the “Sunshine state”.

Queer Commissioner Lehmann told that RNDthat DeSantis’ laws are “an acute threat” to minorities. The Republican is not a role model, but a deterrent example of how human rights are endangered even in democracies. “Did the CSU also talk to him about it?” Lehmann asked.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

Scheuer is not bothered by DeSantis’ politics: “CSU flirts with right-wing Kulturkampf rhetoric”

On the Question from a Twitter userwhether he had found out “what DeSantis does as governor when he doesn’t receive CSU delegations,” Scheuer simply replied with a “Yes!”. Green politician Michael Bloss is not surprised: “The CSU is flirting more and more with right-wing Kulturkampf rhetoric,” wrote Bloss on Twitter – the party is now writing the “fight against wokeness” on its own flag. Scheuer “failed as a minister and is now looking for the proximity of US right-wing extremists”. (nak/dpa)