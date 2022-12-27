Ong, the seizure of money. The fee for transferring migrants

Judicial troubles for the disobedient ex Luca Casarini and his Ong Mare Jonio. Investigators are working on some eavesdropping telephone calls between crew members and there are seven suspects for this affair, including the seizure Of money – we read in the newspaper – that for the prosecutors it would be money attributable to a system to favor illegal immigration. “If those don’t enter (the 125,000 euros from the Danish shipowner for the transshipment of migrants, ed) we’re in the poop». This is the clear and clear message of Beppe Caccia, head of mission of the ship Ionian Seato the former disobedient Luke Casarini. The money, seized at the request of the Ragusa prosecutor’s office, is the fee paid to Idra social shipping for the recovery, on 11 September 2020 by Danish tanker Maersk Etienne, blocked for a month, of 27 migrants who then landed in Pozzallo. A long supplement of investigations, starting with chat on planning and the agreement with the Danes before setting sail, demonstrates the aiding and abetting illegal immigration, a crime aggravated by the purpose of profit for 7 suspects.

Of the 125 thousand euros paid by the Danish company Maersk, on 30 November 2020, into the account of Idra shipping at the Banca Etica, Bologna branch – continues Il Giornale – there is desperate need. A message from Caccia admits «that we no longer have a cent in cash and 70 thousand euros in debt, 100 thousand euros to be repaid by January (2021, ed) to Banca Etica and 25 thousand in personal loans. Almost 200 thousand hole». Caccia complains that only 60,000 one-off euros can come from the Germans, “the same for the parties at European level”. Only «Church (Italy and Europe) is the only true investment of perspective». Casarini on September 30, during the negotiation to collect from the Danes, he exhibited his project to collect funds: «We must make a European reasoning of relations with political parties (the Greens for example), with parts commercial (Maersk type) and with Church obviously”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

