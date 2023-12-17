Advisor Ustenko: Ukraine will move to plan “B” in the absence of Western help

Ukraine will move to plan B in the absence of help from Western allies. This was stated by Oleg Ustenko, adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky on economic issues, during a telethon. He expressed confidence that financial support will follow, but the question arises – when?

If support does not come in the first days of January, this means that you need to move on to plan B. Plan “B” may be multi-level, but I believe that at the first stage it will be enough to turn to the domestic market for borrowing capital and obtain funds on the domestic market Oleg Ustenko Adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic issues

Ustenko admitted that such a development of the situation would cause additional tension and even nervousness in the Ministry of Finance, since they are responsible for the country’s budget. The adviser added that this will be very difficult, but will allow us to “sail out” throughout January.

Ukraine is preparing to go on the defensive due to ammunition shortages

Ukraine is preparing to go on the defensive due to a shortage of ammunition and is building three lines of fortifications. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexandra Ustinova reported this.

If there are no weapons, we are already preparing, preparing fortifications – three lines, realizing that we will have to, especially in winter, switch to a defensive war, and not go on the offensive. And we understand that even when money is allocated, the world is running out of shells Alexandra Ustinova Verkhovna Rada deputy

The parliamentarian emphasized that the United States and Europe, even through joint efforts, cannot produce the amount of ammunition that Russia has. Thus, the Americans produce about 300 thousand shells a year, while the Ukrainian military uses millions.

Ustinova added that currently more attention is being paid to the creation of FPV drones and other types of weapons.

Earlier, the British newspaper Times wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are complaining about the quality and quantity of ammunition received from their allies. According to one of the servicemen, in the summer the military received ten times more shells, and of better quality.

Reuters reported that Ukraine received 480 thousand shells from the European Union instead of the promised one million for 2023.

The EU admitted that they would not be able to provide the republic with the declared amount of ammunition by March 2024. In case of failure of delivery deadlines, they assumed that they could purchase the missing items outside the bloc.

Without US support, Ukraine will not survive even a month

Ukraine will not survive even a month against Russia without US support, he said on social networks X former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor.

Without the help of the United States, Ukraine will hold out for about 30 days, and this is even in the best case. Douglas McGregor ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon

The officer called on Kyiv to make peace with Moscow as soon as possible. He also expressed the opinion that Washington literally forced Russia to launch a special military operation.

McGregor believes that Russia had no strategic benefit in moving deeper into Ukraine, nor did it have any similar intentions, before the United States forced it to intervene.

After the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States, Congress did not agree to allocate money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explaining that Washington faces a more significant issue about the border of its own state.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson, emphasized that the White House administration has not done anything intelligible to control the border with Mexico, while it is requesting billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, without explaining what the ultimate goal of allocating money to Kyiv is.

According to economists, the aid announced by the American side to Kyiv reached its minimum in the period from August to October 2023 – almost 90 percent lower compared to the same period in 2022.