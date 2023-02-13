The passage between generations, mainly due to problems of availability, has been more difficult than ever with the introduction of the current next-gen of consoles: for this reason there are many studies that have opted, in making new titles, to be present both on more recent and lesser platforms, but this is not the case.

Let’s talk about Star Wars Jedi: Survivora title eagerly awaited by all fans of the saga but which, confirms the game director of the game, will be usable, on consoles, only by owners of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The reason? Stig Asmussen illustrated it in a recent interview, stating that Respawn Entertainment has big ambitions on the technical side of the title. The software house that gave birth to Titanfall wants to make the most of the potential of the two most modern consoles on the market.

For this reason, Asmussen concludes, a port to old-gen consoles would be a false step in an effort to ensure an experience in line with the developers’ intentions.

We remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally has a well-defined release window: in fact, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on April 28, 2023. The title promises an immersive gaming experience breathtaking fight in third person and a vast universe to explore.