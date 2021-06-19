It was not the panorama that we Spaniards would have liked, but it is there. Luis Enrique’s selection drew in their debut against Sweden (0-0) and today against Poland he must necessarily win if you don’t want its continuity in this European Championship it is severely compromised.
For Spain the ’rounds of the KO’ already begin. In advance, since almost There’s no margin of error. Not beating Poland, in my opinion the most difficult rival in the group, would be a second hit that could affect the morale of the group, and also sow many doubts among the fans.
Because it is true that, in the worst case tonight (a hypothetical defeat), the national team would still have options if you beat Slovakia. Of course, a team like the Spanish has to face a Euro as one of the favorites. Have to go win it. If you are not able to win two rivals of the level of Poland and Sweden, the truth is it would be almost impossible to believe that be the winner.
That’s why it is so important a victory today. Classifying effects aside, they would leave many doubts behind. The victories generate confidence, which is the best thing right now It can happen to the Red. If Spain is not able to beat Poland either, is really candidate to fight for the Eurocup? I really doubt it.
