A few days ago, they were found in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, the remains of the businessman Fernando Perez Algaba, 39 years old. This man was dismembered.

In the last few hours, the daily The clarin released audio recordings of a conversation that Pérez had with Gustavo Iglesias, an alleged member of the Boca Juniors ‘barra brava’, who threatened the merchant with death.

“I’m going to cut off your hands with a saw,” Iglesias told Pérez, who appeared dismembered last Sunday in a stream in Ingeniero Budge. In a suitcase were her arms and legs. One of them had been shot.

The torso was found Monday after police drained a section of the canal. The chest had two other shots. The head was in another bag and was found on Tuesday at 11 in the morning.

The murdered merchant recorded the calls with those who demanded money from him and waited for them to threaten him in order to have records. See also The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of militants with T-90M tanks

“I’m not going to kill you, I’m going to do something worse to you. I’m going to gouge out your eyes and cut off your hands so you’ll never count money again in your life. I’m going to cut off your hands with a saw,” Iglesias told Pérez in the call that was recorded by the second.

The clarin reported that the phone used by Fernando ‘Lechuga’ Pérez did not appear, but investigators found chats and audios that were known by the media before arriving at the prosecutor’s office No. 5 of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of the homicide case.

The Prosecutor’s Office also found notes and chats in which he collected information “in case something happens to me.”

That entity affirmed that the murdered merchant recorded the calls with those who demanded money from him and hoped that they would threaten him in order to have records. There is talk of a total of more than 200 intimidating messages.

Pérez lived between Miami and Barcelona and boasted about his luxuries, such as cars, on his social networks, but he had many complaints for alleged scams, debts and failed businesses.

Pérez’s truck was found abandoned. Photo: Facebook MDZ Online

When he disappeared, Pérez was traveling in a 2012 Range Rover Evoque van, which was in the name of the company Antártida Compañía Argentina de Seguros SA, and which has not yet been located.

Investigators believe the victim was accosted by the killers while using that vehicle.

What did the ‘barra brava’ lawyer say?

Rodrigo González, Gustavo Iglesias’ lawyer, affirmed this Friday that in the audios between the ‘barra brava’ of Boca and the victim there were “violent discussions”, but they do not confirm that Iglesias has committed “the heinous crime”.

“The audios obviously impress, but that does not mean that Gustavo has committed the heinous crime that was committed. The crime by its modality has nothing to do with a question of debts. He wants to collect from the one who is owed. And this is part of a violent discussion. Fernando is the one who calls Iglesias and records it. They were dealings that Fernando had with all his debtors, “said the lawyer in dialogue with radio Con Vos.

González added: “It seems to me that they are discussions that are becoming more and more violent. The interlocutor Fernando is also looking for him, that is obvious. He calls him for a reason and records him. And they end with very unhappy statements. But they do not have to do with a homicide of these characteristics”.

