Mexico City.- During the filming of the program “I’m famous, get me out of here!” Alfredo Adame broke down in tears when in one of the dynamics they called him “bad father” and offered a possible reconciliation with their children.

“Diego, Sebastián and Alejandro… I love them, I love them and I hope that one day we can fix things,” said the television host, when he was honest in front of the cameras.

Celery was the one who called Adame a bad father, during the development of an activity that consisted of naming who would be considered that way. This rating hit hard one of the most sensitive fibers of the actor, who after a difficult separation weakened the ties he shared with his children.

Given the situation, Alfredo Adame was honest in front of the cameras and some of his companions, after having starred in so many disagreements with his children, and said that he considered it unfair to be called a bad father during the competition.

“If anyone was a good father, it was me,” he assured before continuing to say through tears, “I gave my children my life, love, affection, respect, I supported them and gave them everything at all. I was always his best friend, partner and his dad.

He even took the opportunity to say that he would like to reconcile with his children.

“I offer to see you somewhere… a kiss, a hug, without recriminations… I am ready for us to be father and sons again. It did hurt me that their mother alienated them against me, to the extent that I came to ignore them and disinherit them,” she mentioned.

It is worth mentioning that before entering the reality show, Adame stated that he sent a message to his children to reconcile with them, but Mary Paz Blanquells denied it.