The Real Madrid coach, Pablo Laso, acknowledged that they must “to get better” in many “aspects” after conceding on Thursday the second defeat in as many days in the Euroleague, remembering that they must work as a team and not wage wars alone.

“I congratulate Valencia. They played a very complete game, they had a lot of success, they opened the field a lot with Dubljevic. Our start has been good, but we have been falling. The people on the bench have contributed littleThose who entered again too, and we were always behind. It has been a wanting and not being able to always. It already happened to us in Vitoria“, he said at a press conference.

The white box returned to the WiZink Center in the Euroleague and did so without an audience, as he already knew from the pandemic, but also without a good version as happened in the first game against Baskonia. “We still have to improve a lot in individual and team aspects. This has not just started, it started last week and we are 0-2“, he claimed.

“The Euroleague punishes you if you don’t play well, they are the best teams in Europe. If there is someone who wants to make war on their own, they will not play, I do not worry. The public is a very important part and in the Palace it has always given us strength“, he added after 77-93.