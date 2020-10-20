There is a ruckus on the ‘item’ statement of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan attacked him once again after issuing an explanation for Kamal Nath’s ‘itemized’ comment. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said what has happened to you. I cannot even repeat what you have said.

Kamal Nath surrounded all-round over comments on women minister, Election Commission sought report

During an election rally on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan attacked Kamal Nath and said, ‘What has happened to you former CM Kamal Nath. You are 74 years old and I cannot repeat what you said about BJP leader Imrati Devi. ‘ Addressing the public meeting, he further said that when we objected, he shamelessly called everyone, including himself, an item … If someone calls one’s mother and sister an ‘item’, will you tolerate it?

Earlier, the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan a day after the remarks made to BJP candidate and Minister of State Smt. Imrati Devi from Dabra in Gwalior district. Kamal Nath wrote in the letter that he has always respected women in his 40 years of public life and he will always respect women. At the same time, he also said that but he will not do slanderous politics by showing respect for women. Kamal Nath has written in the letter that he has not made any inappropriate remarks in his address to Dabra’s gathering.

At the same time, the Election Commission on Monday sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state on the remarks made by Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath, while addressing an election meeting in Dabra, Gwalior on Sunday, made the alleged remarks about BJP candidate Imrati Devi. 21 other MLAs, including Imrati Devi, resigned from the Congress and the Assembly in March and joined the BJP. After this, the Kamal Nath government fell. These MLAs are considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. A senior Election Commission official said, “Based on the report received from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, we have sought a detailed report. It will be submitted to the commission on Tuesday. Based on this, the commission will consider it.

What did Kamal Nath say

Suresh Raje ji is our candidate… It is not like him… What is his name… Should I take his name?… You should have cautioned me in advance… what are these items is….. Kamal Nath said this in Hindi only, while the crowd was taking the name of Imrati Devi.