SloClap’s beat ’em up gets an update with three tweaks: Student, Disciple, and Master.

SIFU is one of the most surprising games of this first half of the year 2022, something that SloClap don’t want to let go. The studio has announced a roadmap that contains various content updates for the coming months, and the first one arrives this same tuesday day May 3 to the owners of the game on PC or PlayStation.

Three new modes: Student, Disciple or MasterAlthough it was something that they had already commented on, those responsible for the game have published a video that you can see at the top of the news with new difficulty modes. In this way, we can adjust our experience with the beat ’em up with three different settings: Student, Disciple and Teacher.

The first is the most requested since it makes the game more accessible. It is aimed at gamers who want enjoy the experience without getting frustratedalthough they assure that it will continue to be challenging despite having less aggressive artificial intelligence.

For its part, if we want the original proposal we will only have to select Disciple, while if we choose Master we will be faced with a much bigger challengewhere our character will be more vulnerable to enemies and their patterns will be more unpredictable, including new boss combos.

It should be noted that the title is available on PC, PS4 and PS5 in digital format, although this month a physical edition lands in stores that will delight those who prefer boxed games. Of course we are facing a title to collect and one of the essentials of 2022 but if you want to know the reasons, we invite you to take a look at the SIFU analysis that we published last February.

