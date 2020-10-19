Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi about the remarks made by party leader Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath described BJP leader Imrati Devi as an “item”. Shivraj wrote to Sonia to “immediately remove Kamal Nath from all party posts and strongly condemn her statement. If you fail to respond, I will be forced to assume that you support it.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also organized a two-hour ‘silent fast’ in Bhopal to protest against the remarks of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath. Apart from Shivraj, Jyotiraditya Scindia also held silence in Indore and lodged a protest against Kamal Nath’s statement. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of misleading the words and said that through this propaganda is being done. Kamal Nath has said in a statement released on Sunday night that 15 days are left in the election and efforts are on to win the election by changing the meaning of the words.

Kamal Nath said that the public is asking how many jobs were given in these 7 months if the vision paper of 2018 promised 10 lakh jobs. Instead of answering, Shivraj Singh Chauhan is saying Kamal Nath said the item. Kamal Nath said that yes I have said the item because it is not an inconsistent word. I am also an item, you are also an item and in this sense we are all items.

Kamal Nath claims that the item number is written on the agenda in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the item number is also written in the prize distribution program. Is it disrespectful? When the people of Madhya Pradesh are drinking sips of blood, instead of wiping their tears, your party is making the issue of drinking my coke.