“If she had opened up more…” After a month after Giulia Cecchettin's death, grandmother Carla talks about the remorse she is experiencing

On December 15th, Carla, the paternal grandmother of Giulia Cecchettinhas decided to accept the invitation to connect to the program Afternoon 5, hosted by Myrta Merlino. During the interview, the woman was keen to talk about the remorse she is experiencing.

It's been more than 30 days since the 22-year-old lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The latter is locked up in the prison of Verona.

Giulia Cecchettin had decided to end that relationship August of this year. He couldn't stand it any longer jealousy and obsession of the boy towards him.

However, for fear that he might make an extreme gesture on himself, she decided to continue having a friendship relationship. For this reason, from her friend's story, perhaps because she had said no to him too many times, on the evening of November 11th, she decided to go out with him.

Together they went to the Marghera shopping centre, because she had to do some acquisitions and then they stopped to eat in there. Nobody knows well, but probably due to yet another refusal on the part of Giulia, Filippo, once near the girl's house, began to attack her.

A second attack was recorded by a camera in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. Giulia lost her life due to several blows that the boy inflicted on her, this is what emerged from the autopsy. Subsequently Turetta has hidden the body in the area near Lake Barcis and tried to escape.

The remorse of the grandmother by Giulia Cecchettin

Grandma Carla interviewed by Myrta Merlin he spoke precisely about what he is experiencing and about remorse that he has for the disappearance of his niece. In front of the cameras she said:

The arrival of the car? We in the family leave it to the investigators, we don't ask ourselves many questions because our pain needs to be metabolised, we need a bit of peace, so we follow the matter from a distance.