In recent days, the story of a girl who nostalgically remembered her best friend who had disappeared for days, after recounting her last call and promises, went viral, Internet users filled her with comments, for this reason she recorded a new video in “If she could be alive, I would like her to see it.”

Through the TikTok social network, the young woman in her account ‘@cyprezangel’, in the first clip recounted that she dreams of her best friend, who disappeared for 10 years, the pain when she found out that they could not find her, the achievements and promises that they even had a family they dreamed of for a future together.

After spreading how she found out that her friend did not return home, her last call together in 2013, and that she accompanied Karla’s mother, Internet users asked her about the research progress.

For this reason, to give it continuity, the young woman recorded the audiovisual material with the hope that if Karla is alive in some corner of the world and if she reaches her, she will have the knowledge that follows her. remembering even if time passes, because the promises will always be kept.

The young woman stressed that she wants her adventure partner to be safe, although his mother has moved heaven, sea and earth, to solve unknownsHowever, no research responses have been found.

One of the parts that moved the most was when the woman pointed out “Her mom every time she sees me, she hugs me with so much love, as if I were the only one.”

Finally, the girl was once again filled with messages of solidarity, since having not found the body, they have faith that she is alive.