Sanju Samson has made a tremendous debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. In his first match of the league, Sanju Samson played a blistering 75-ball 32 in 32 balls against the Chennai Super Kings for the Rajasthan Royals. In the Royals’ second match against Kings XI Punjab, Samson smashed a quick 5-run knock in just 42 balls to help his team reach a record target of 224.

With this victory, the name of Rajasthan Royals was also recorded in the history of IPL. After the team’s record-breaking win, Samson’s Twitter batting was widely appreciated. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor also praised Samson on Twitter. He wrote in his tweet, “Rajasthan Royals win! I have known Sanju Samson for the last 10 years and when he was just 14 years old I told him that one day he will become the next MS Dhoni, the day has come. You know from his two brilliant innings that a world-class player has arrived. “

IPL 2020: Rahul Teotia said, which three spinners have the benefit of playing with

But after former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, now Kerala fast bowler S Sreesanth also does not agree with Tharoor. Sreesanth responded to Tharoor’s tweet saying that Samson is not the ‘next Dhoni’ and should have been part of the team since 2015. Sreesanth wrote, “He is not the next Dhoni, he is just and only Sanju Samson. He should have played regularly in all three formats of cricket (Telt, ODI, T20) since 2015.” At the same time, he said, “Please do not compare them. If they were given the right opportunity, they would have been playing for the Indian team in this way and would have won the World Cup … but.”

He is not next Dhoni., He is @IamSanjuSamson the one and only.he should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats.pls don’t compare him, if he had given right opportunities then, he would have been playing like this for India and would have won world cups ..but – Sreesanth (@ sreesanth36) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who is in great rhythm in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that like former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ‘no one can play and somebody should try it too’ Should not do. Rejecting his comparison with Dhoni, Samson said, “I can say with certainty that no one can play like Dhoni, nor should anyone try to play like him.” Playing like MS Dhoni is not easy at all, so it should be left aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a veteran of Indian cricket and of this game. “