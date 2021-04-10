For

There is a Madrid of a thousand and one nights. A Madrid 7,884 kilometers from the center of our country. A Madrid that, from 12 at night (for the three hour time difference with Uzbekistan), El Clásico will live with a normality that we do not enjoy in Spain. At least families and friends will get together to watch the game without masks because in this country, which historically represented a crossroads between East and West as a key point in the Silk RoadIt is one of the few territories in the world where there are practically no health restrictions due to COVID, where all establishments are open, stadiums host football matches full of fans and massive events are held in closed pavilions. That place is called Motrit and refers to the capital of Spain. Madrid is a neighborhood of Samarkand, in Uzbekistan, a World Heritage Site since 2001. It was the capital of the mythical empire of Tamerlán (1336-1405). His real name was Amir Timur (Tamerlane is a European adaptation of his nickname, Timur-i-Lang: in Persian, Timur the Lame Man) and he was the last of the nomadic conquerors of Central Asia, which started with Attila and passed through Genghis Khan. In just 20 years Amir forged an empire that astonished the world. He was half Mongolian, half Turkish and completely ruthless because he wiped out 17 million people, 5% of the world’s population in the 14th century. His domains spanned from India to the shores of the Mediterranean, a time covered by war and destruction, but also by a magnificent cultural and commercial splendor in which there was, surprisingly, a space reserved for Madrid without spilling a drop of blood …

The book ‘Embassy to Tamorlán’ narrates the experience that travelers lived from their departure from Sanlúcar, in May 1403, until their return to Alcalá de Henares, in March 1406.





Street in homage to Ruy González de Clavijo in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), which was the capital of the Tamerlane empire: his domains spanned from India to the shores of the Mediterranean.





Some Uzbek madridistas gather in a house to watch a Real Madrid game.





Ruy González de Clavijo has a commemorative plaque in Madrid (C / Costanilla de San Andrés, 6) and a street near the Manzanares river, between the Segovia and San Isidro bridges.





Statue of Amir Temur (Tamerlane) on horseback in Tashkent.





Image of the spot recorded by LaLiga in Registan Square, in Samarkand, which was the center of the Silk Road.





Registan was a public square in Samarkand where people gathered to hear royal proclamations, announced by explosions in huge copper pipes called dzharchis, and a place of public executions.





Henry III, The mourner and king of Castile, with six million inhabitants in its Kingdom back in the 15th century and which only had to recover the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada, he dreamed of creating an alliance with the Mongol Empire against a common enemy: the Ottoman Empire. A possibility to nullify the threat that the Ottoman Emperor Bayezid posed to Christianity, to the Middle East and to his own kingdom. For this he entrusted one of his trusted men and jhead of the Royal Chamber, Ruy González de Clavijo, from Madrid, the mission to travel to Tamorlán (that’s how it was called in times of the Kingdom of Castile). The expedition lasted for three years and his detailed account was written on his return, in 1406, in a book called Embassy to Tamorlán, which in the end became one of the literary jewels of medieval times in our country. Published in 1582, by Argote de Molina, even today it is an essential source of information for the knowledge of cities and artistic monuments of the cities and enclaves that he visited until he reached his destination. The thoroughness of its descriptions, its historical, geographical and even anthropological news, make this work one of the most appreciated by orientalists and historians who highlight the curiosity and impartiality of the narrator. Little known in our country and with nothing to envy Marco Polo, Ruy González de Clavijo owns a street on Avenida de Samarcanda which leads to the mausoleum where the great Tamerlane is buried. It also has a more modest street in Madrid, barely 130 meters, near the Manzanares river, between the Segovia and San Isidro bridges; and a commemorative plaque (Costanilla de San Andrés, 6). González de Clavijo earned the trust of the Emperor Tamerlane, who was genuinely interested in Spanish culture. Due to all these historical ties, it is not trivial that LaLiga chose Samarkand as one of the world stages in which a Classic will be experienced that some 500 million people usually see. The footballing epicenter is today in the Di Stéfano stadium, but more than 600 years ago the world revolved around this key point of the Silk Road until the Portuguese Vasco de Gama discovered years later the sea route of India.

Khais Rahmanie, who works for LaLiga in Central Asia, tells us “that Samarkand is still a hidden treasure that has not been discovered by mass tourism. If you are passionate about adventures and want to travel time, it is a great place for any Spanish tourist to enjoy oriental architecture and feel the magical spirit of the IX-XIII centuries when Samarkand was the commercial, cultural and religious center of the region”. Soccer is lived with real passion in this country. “There are weddings where the Real Madrid anthem“ Hala Madrid ”is played as the opening song of the wedding. For the fans here, soccer is a way to dream and the rivalry between Real and Barcelona even causes rivalry between friends and even family ”, emphasizes Khais. He does not exaggerate what he counts. In Uzbekistan there is a very active Real Madrid club and two Foundation schools, one in Samarkand and one in the capital, Tashkent. On the culé side there is, for example, a Telegram channel with almost a hundred thousand followers called ‘Catalan Iran’ and who identify with Catalonia, Barcelona and are more anti-Madrid fans than Joan Gaspar and Piqué together. In 2008, in the Laporta era at FC Barcelona, ​​several culés players dropped by the country giving different exhibitions in the country with packed stadiums. Messi, Etoo, Puyol and Iniesta cultivated that passion for Barcelona and Spanish football. In that same year, in 2008, FK Bunyodkor Tashkent signed Rivaldo, who was the best player in the world in 1999, and was under the command of Zico. In 2009 they came to train with Guardiola’s Barça in The farmhouse in exchange for five million euros. The oil magnate Isok Akbarov, owner of the FK Bunyodkor, cultivated a great friendship with Laporta that led to a twinning between both clubs and left much of the country with the Barça feeling. In 2009, Cristiano gathered more than 20,000 fans in another exhibition match, with a master class included. Between the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries the great conquests came with mounted warriors on horseback. In the XXI century, Ruy González de Clavijo I would have to write that the battles are fought with a soccer ball, where the Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona have built two empires that reach all corners of the world.

