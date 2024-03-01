If Mark Rutte becomes the new NATO leader, it will be good for the Dutch information position and international reputation. But 'SG Rutte' can also be a burden to a new cabinet if the government wants to cut back on Defense or considers a different course in Ukraine.
Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
01-03-24, 19:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rutte #NATO #Netherlands #frontrow #seat #internationally #39Lines #short39
Leave a Reply